5 Fast Food Sausage Biscuit Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best
Fast food breakfast sandwiches can be found far and wide, with most chains offering some sort of an affordable, easy-to-scarf-down repast to start your morning. And what with breakfast being supposedly the most important meal of the day, but often also the hardest to find time for, these options are usually made to be simple yet satiating, complete with carbs and protein. Case in point: the humble sausage biscuit.
You'll find this sandwich at a majority of the most popular fast food joints, from McDonald's and Burger King to Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Bojangles. But just because it's easily accessible and an overall straightforward menu item doesn't mean you don't deserve to start your day off with the best one there is. In a quest to find which one that might be, we tried different chains' sausage biscuits. Find out where to go right when you wake up in the morning.
5. Burger King Sausage Biscuit
Burger King is best known for its Whopper, and while other menu items like its Royal Crispy Chicken Wrap and even the Strawberry Banana Smoothie follow closely in the ranks, there's a reason the chain's Sausage Biscuit is more often than not left out of the conversation. After having tried and compared it to the other fast food joints' versions, I'm confident in saying the Sausage biscuit is a pretty negligible part of Burger King's breakfast menu.
For starters, the biscuit itself is very crumbly. That is, of course, to be expected to a certain extent, but this one was a bit too fragile for my liking and required some clean up afterward. The bread is also much more doughy than the other biscuits, lending to an overall milder flavor as a whole. Even the sausage wasn't very strong; it could best be described as light (despite the fact that it was the darkest in color of all the chains' sausages), as it lacked the savory, spiced profile I'm used to in breakfast meats. Nothing about Burger King's offering stands out, and that's why it falls in last place.
4. Wendy's Sausage Biscuit
Wendy's Sausage Biscuit was the only one of all the others I tried that had a square patty. Also, it had a much thicker biscuit bun than the rest. These differences led me to hope its flavor and texture might positively set it apart, too, but it actually caused part of its downfall. The biscuits had a nice, buttery taste (accompanied by a greasy residue left behind on the fingers); however, their sheer density threw the bread-to-meat ratio off balance, with the former largely overwhelming the latter.
To add insult to injury, similar to Burger King, the sausage here barely had any flavor. It ranked one spot above, though, because despite there being a lack of flavor on the tongue overall, the protein still left behind a somewhat warm, spiced feeling in the back of my throat. And, hey, I guess that counts for something. But it's not enough, so you're still better off ordering something more satiating, like Wendy's Breakfast Baconator, instead.
3. McDonald's Sausage Biscuit
McDonald's Sausage Biscuit is what you'd expect of a breakfast sandwich from the golden-arched chain: reliable, inoffensive, and, well, meh. There's nothing wrong with it, but there's nothing special about it, either. It's, again, pretty on par with Wendy's entry, with McDonald's being comparably mild as a whole.
The biscuits are among the palest in the group, and the entire sandwich is the least aesthetic of them all, as well. Still, the bread is soft and buttery enough to beat out Wendy's, as it provides a similar flavor and texture without having the same grease. As far as the sausage goes, it's nothing of note. Honestly, almost all the sausages are indistinguishable taste-wise; it mostly just comes down to how good the joint's biscuit is. And in the case of McDonald's, it's an average, albeit solid option that can easily be dressed up with two unexpected condiments if you want to upgrade it.
2. Chick-fil-A Sausage Biscuit
Runner up in the ranking is Chick-fil-A, but not necessarily because it's anywhere close to being all that great; it just edged out the ones that fell below it by a smidgen. To be clear: My location doesn't offer a plain Sausage Biscuit (though some others do), so I had to customize a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit to only have the meat. While I do think this definitely could've benefitted from these extra accoutrements to make it less monotonous in taste (which was actually a notable quality for this sandwich), it still held up well. The sandwich itself had fluffy bread and was big, offering a rather satiating meal, especially if you were to order a second one.
What impressed me here was the look of Chick-fil-A's sausage. It was pretty dark, though unlike any of the other sausages, it had char marks. Those grill lines didn't make much a difference for the flavor of the meat, but it at least bumped the aesthetic up. At this point, with how alike the sausage biscuits are on this list, anything counts toward the point system. The heftiness of the sandwich is what really earned this a No. 2 spot, however.
1. Bojangles Sausage Biscuit
There's a reason Bojangles biscuits are so good: A team of employees there, called Biscuit Makers, is trained to follow a 49-step process that yields perfect, from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. There's no doubting the extra effort put into making these bad boys — if I were to have been blindfolded when trying each fast food restaurant's biscuit sandwiches, Bojangles likely would've been the only one I could successfully pick out.
And that sentiment is a compliment in every way, based on both biscuit and sausage. Finally, we have a sandwich where both components work well together! As mentioned, the biscuits are superb. Not only do they have a tempting, orange-golden hue, but the super soft, fluffy bread is lined with crisp edges, which is something I didn't get much of from other chains. The sausage held its own, too, and again, I could not wholeheartedly say that for any of the other restaurants. It tasted savory and had a strong smoky essence to it, bringing the Bojangles Sausage Biscuit to the winning spot.
Methodology
I ordered sausage biscuits from different fast food chains in my area. Because each one was made with just biscuits and a sausage patty in between them, I based my ranking primarily on whether anything stood out in a good way about a particular restaurant's sandwich, whether it be the bread, the protein, or the portion size. Those that had extra crisp in the biscuit or notable flavor in the sausage, for example, were placed higher in the list.