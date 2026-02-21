5 Fast Food Sausage Biscuit Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

Burger King is best known for its Whopper, and while other menu items like its Royal Crispy Chicken Wrap and even the Strawberry Banana Smoothie follow closely in the ranks, there's a reason the chain's Sausage Biscuit is more often than not left out of the conversation. After having tried and compared it to the other fast food joints' versions, I'm confident in saying the Sausage biscuit is a pretty negligible part of Burger King's breakfast menu.

For starters, the biscuit itself is very crumbly. That is, of course, to be expected to a certain extent, but this one was a bit too fragile for my liking and required some clean up afterward. The bread is also much more doughy than the other biscuits, lending to an overall milder flavor as a whole. Even the sausage wasn't very strong; it could best be described as light (despite the fact that it was the darkest in color of all the chains' sausages), as it lacked the savory, spiced profile I'm used to in breakfast meats. Nothing about Burger King's offering stands out, and that's why it falls in last place.