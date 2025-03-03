Does Wendy's Serve The Breakfast Baconator All Day?
Wendy's claims you can come to the restaurant for a Baconator any time of day or night, but is that really true? Let's break it down. Each individual Wendy's restaurant can set its own hours, depending on who owns it. Breakfast usually starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends before 10:30 a.m. — a four-hour window to grab a croissant breakfast sandwich or French toast sticks. The Breakfast Baconator is a part of this early-bird menu, so you'll only find it during this meal service.
Wendy's doesn't have an all-day breakfast menu like Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, but the claim that you can get a Baconator any time is technically true –– it just depends on which version of the Baconator is on the menu. The Breakfast Baconator exists in the morning, and the regular Baconator (and its mini version) is available after morning service until the restaurant closes for the night, so from around 10:30 a.m. to closing.
A tale of two (three?) Baconators
If you're wondering what makes the Breakfast Baconator so special, it has a few key differences from the original. The regular Baconator is a half-pound of two beef patties with bacon, American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise. It's a calorie-dense burger with over 60 grams of both protein and fat that warranted a second, smaller burger. The Son of Baconator has the same ingredients in smaller portions. Both of these Wendy's menu items are available from the end of breakfast until closing time.
The Breakfast Baconator has a distinct flavor from its lunchtime counterparts. Instead of a traditional beef patty, it has a pork sausage patty and a whole egg. It has the same slices of American cheese but includes a Swiss cheese sauce that the regular Baconator doesn't have. The Breakfast Baconator is also closer in size to the Son of Baconator, so it might not be as filling as the original. In our humble opinion, none of these are the best burgers that Wendy's has to offer, but to each their own.