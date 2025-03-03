Does Wendy's Serve The Breakfast Baconator All Day?

Wendy's claims you can come to the restaurant for a Baconator any time of day or night, but is that really true? Let's break it down. Each individual Wendy's restaurant can set its own hours, depending on who owns it. Breakfast usually starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends before 10:30 a.m. — a four-hour window to grab a croissant breakfast sandwich or French toast sticks. The Breakfast Baconator is a part of this early-bird menu, so you'll only find it during this meal service.

Wendy's doesn't have an all-day breakfast menu like Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, but the claim that you can get a Baconator any time is technically true –– it just depends on which version of the Baconator is on the menu. The Breakfast Baconator exists in the morning, and the regular Baconator (and its mini version) is available after morning service until the restaurant closes for the night, so from around 10:30 a.m. to closing.