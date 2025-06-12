Dress Your McDonald's Sausage Biscuit With These 2 Unexpected Condiments And Thank Us Later
Some mornings just call for a McDonald's sausage biscuit. The pleasure of tasting the biscuit's soft inside and flaky crust coupled with a round of breakfast sausage makes you wonder if anything could make it even better.
There are several ways to dress up your sausage biscuit. Some people use a sweet condiment like grape jelly, honey, or maple syrup, considering it the best match for the salty meat and fluffy biscuit. On the other hand, tangy, savory condiments such as mustard also have a following. If you ask around, you'd probably find that many consider this an either/or proposition — you'd never mix both. However, quite a few people swear by adding both mustard and grape jelly to a McDonald's sausage biscuit.
It's easy to understand the "grape jelly" part. Sweet, fruity flavors have earned their place in the world of meats, hinting at the attraction of adding jelly to a meal of sausage and biscuits. Marinating meat with canned fruit or other sweeteners is a classic way to add depth of flavor. Some recipes for sausage call for adding pineapple and brown sugar, while most people have tried a pork dish made with delicious and time-tested sweet and sour sauce. However, the mustard element on a McDonald's sausage biscuit with jelly adds an entire other dimension to the palate.
The flavor of grape jelly and mustard on a sausage biscuit
This sweetened meat combination is demonstrated in dishes like pork chops with honey glaze, in which the addition of mustard creates a complex tasting note. The mildly pungent, tangy flavor of mustard's ingredients — vinegar, water, and mustard seed — paired with meat adds boldness and richness to any recipe. This is the case when you cook a steak marinated in mustard. It also works very well with sausage. The National Mustard Museum, located in Middleton, Wisconsin, even has a sausage and mustard pairing guide, suggesting that this is a notable combination. Adding both grape jelly and mustard to sausage is no exception.
When the McDonald's sausage biscuit is paired with grape jelly and mustard, the fruit flavor provides a mellow yet deep, sweet flavor. The mustard complements the jelly by adding a tangy note that creates a surprising, bold contrast to its sweetness. The resulting flavor adds a nice touch to the sausage, amping up the salty umami notes and even adding a touch of moisture to the biscuit.
The next time you are enjoying a McDonald's sausage biscuit, consider the viewpoints in this ongoing conversation and try it with a dollop of mustard and grape jelly. If grape isn't for you, any variety can do; experiment with mustards, too. You may be surprised by the flavors you discover.