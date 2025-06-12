Dress Your McDonald's Sausage Biscuit With These 2 Unexpected Condiments And Thank Us Later

Some mornings just call for a McDonald's sausage biscuit. The pleasure of tasting the biscuit's soft inside and flaky crust coupled with a round of breakfast sausage makes you wonder if anything could make it even better.

There are several ways to dress up your sausage biscuit. Some people use a sweet condiment like grape jelly, honey, or maple syrup, considering it the best match for the salty meat and fluffy biscuit. On the other hand, tangy, savory condiments such as mustard also have a following. If you ask around, you'd probably find that many consider this an either/or proposition — you'd never mix both. However, quite a few people swear by adding both mustard and grape jelly to a McDonald's sausage biscuit.

It's easy to understand the "grape jelly" part. Sweet, fruity flavors have earned their place in the world of meats, hinting at the attraction of adding jelly to a meal of sausage and biscuits. Marinating meat with canned fruit or other sweeteners is a classic way to add depth of flavor. Some recipes for sausage call for adding pineapple and brown sugar, while most people have tried a pork dish made with delicious and time-tested sweet and sour sauce. However, the mustard element on a McDonald's sausage biscuit with jelly adds an entire other dimension to the palate.