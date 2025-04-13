Burger King's Breakfast Menu, Ranked
If you enjoy the occasional breakfast sandwich or frequent that drive-through line for a hash brown and a cup of joe on your way to work, you may have debated between your everyday stop and something new. Well, if you had Burger King on that list of potential morning pick-me-ups, we've done what we can to help. And don't worry, you won't need to break out the Burger King secret menu to find something quick, easy, and tasty (unless you want to).
While menus may vary by region to adapt to local trends and tastes, my local spot offered a full lineup of Burger King's core breakfast menu. So naturally, I tried every item I could get my hands on and ranked them based on taste, texture, and overall flavor balance. I'll go into tasting details at the end of the article if you're curious to know more about how I ranked each item. Read on to see how BK's morning specials measure up, what's worth the try, what's a total skip, and which ones go great with anything.
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich
I've got to say, I wasn't necessarily a Burger King fan before this. I wasn't a critic either — I just never thought trying a new fast food breakfast item was worth the risk of disappointment. But seriously, this was too good and blew the other items out of the park by far. While I'm usually an English muffin fan, the croissant on this sandwich had me falling for a sweet upgrade to my regular breakfast sandwich.
Every ingredient on this sandwich went together exactly as it should. The generous amount of ham was sweet and salty without doing anything to overwhelm the rest of the ingredients. The croissant was soft, airy, and sweet and complemented the ham and American cheese. Egg, cheese, ham, and croissant all came together for a bite that was moist, balanced, and totally delicious. The texture wasn't perfect, as the croissant was certainly on the soft side, leaving the sandwich lacking crunch or contrast to jazz it up, but the flavors made the Croissan'wich worthwhile, overall.
Hash browns
These little gold medallions were salty, crispy, crunchy, and paired well as a side for any of the other items — not to mention being totally delicious on their own. I'm a hash brown lover, so I was pleased that these were as flavorful but not nearly as greasy as other fast food hash browns, which I have had stick to the bag or completely disintegrate in my hands. And for a quick parking lot snack, that's never what you want!
The hash browns were tasty on their own, and don't leave you automatically reaching for dipping sauce. That being said, they were also delicious dunked in ketchup (which you should consider upgrading with this tangy classic ingredient), and I can see them being just as good dipped in your favorite sauce. These were absolutely crave-able and were almost ranked first on this list. It's the only breakfast item that kept me coming back for more after my taste test, but since it was a side, it didn't quite make it as the absolute first place winner.
Egg-Normous Burrito
Packed with powerful breakfast favorites, this burrito was an explosion on the taste buds and had the texture variation to back it up. The salty cheese and egg, spicy creamy sriracha sauce, and crispy bacon with crunchy hash browns all worked together to fit as much flavor into each bite as possible.
In terms of the overall balance in the burrito, it was certainly on the salty side, and benefited from a bit of the picante salsa included with the order. The physical heat from the burrito and the cold, mildly spicy salsa went quite well together and offered some of that missing balance. Though the flavor was perhaps on the powerful side, for the price, it was pretty dense and could definitely fill you up. But don't forget to add that salsa! It took the burrito to the next level and bumped it up on my ranking for sure. BK certainly knew what they were doing with that move.
French Toast Sticks
These French toast sticks were easy to rank so high on the list. Crispy and with a touch of cinnamon on the outside and chewy and soft on the inside, this side was quite enjoyable. They were excellent dunked in syrup, and would be even better with a little bit of butter to add some salty richness.
I'm not much of a sweets-eater first thing in the morning, especially not if I'm just having one thing. So, the small size of this order made it an easy accompaniment to a larger, more savory breakfast item. Though they were tasty, they lacked a bit of a savory element that would take it to the next level. And since they came in small sizes, they couldn't quite beat out the larger portion of the Egg-Normous Burrito. Still, they surpassed other items that did not deliver on the advertised flavor or were totally out of whack with their texture.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich
Another solid choice if you're a bacon lover, the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich was balanced and maintained some of that much-needed texture. The bacon on this sandwich kept its crispiness even after some time had passed, and was super salty. On a more savory bread, it could have been overwhelming, since the cheese and egg are both also packing a pretty savory punch, but the sweet croissant did a ton to balance out that savory edge and keep it from being too salty enjoy the sandwich overall.
Compared to the ham Croissan'wich, it was a tiny bit dry, but not enough to overshadow the overall flavor or texture. If I hadn't been specifically tasting for it and comparing the sandwiches to each other, I probably wouldn't have noticed the dryness. So, it's not necessarily a deterrent if you're a bacon fan!
Bacon Jr. Breakfast Burrito
This junior bacon burrito was easily my favorite of the junior variety, though it didn't necessarily blow me away (not that I truly expected an item on the kids menu to, anyways). While the soft croissant was a complement to the previous sandwiches, the soft, dense tortilla in this recipe did not have the same effect. The croissant had an airy sweetness to it that worked together with the other ingredients, while the tortilla wrapping these burritos worked to hold everything close together, making individual ingredients harder to discern from one another, and contributing to the overall saltiness of each bite.
This breakfast was certainly elevated by the crispy bacon and hash browns, which also maintained a bit of their crunch. Although, they were not nearly as crunchy as the bacon. Regardless of where it came from, the crunch was a good complement to the fluffy egg, melted cheese, and soft wrap.
Sausage Jr. Breakfast Burrito
I'll say, this one definitely surprised me. Breakfast sausage tends to be my least favorite of the classic breakfast meats (though don't get me wrong, I'm still a fan), so I wasn't expecting to particularly enjoy this one considering how dense I thought it would be after trying the other burritos. The thick tortilla played a similar role as before, making the burrito feel a bit heavy, especially with the sausage also being stodgy. Luckily, the pork was on the smaller side.
The textures here were vague, since the sausage lacked sear or cooked crispiness, and the hash browns had lost a bit of their crunch, too. It was salty like the other sausage items, but it could fly if you know that's what you're signing up for. The cold salsa with a bit of tomatoey sweetness helped cut the savoriness of the bite, balancing the taste.
Plain Jr. Breakfast Burrito
This plain burrito was a bit on the unexciting side, but the salsa improved it. If you can't tell, I'm a salsa lover when it comes to my morning meals. With only egg, cheese, and those delicious hash browns wrapped up, there wasn't too much going on. But what they had was working. The flavors were classic, and the hash browns did maintain just a bit of their crispiness, which helped to differentiate the textures.
If you're a picky eater or you have one in the backseat, this mild burrito appeals to a variety of eaters because it isn't too complex or packed with any crazy flavors. For a less picky eater who is perhaps avoiding meat, I could see this burrito being elevated with some of the creamy sriracha sauce used on the Egg-Normous Burrito. It might be an upcharge, but I'm guessing it would be worth it if you're a fan of a little spice.
Ham Jr. Breakfast Burrito
This burrito had a good balance of sweet and salty flavors between the ham, egg, cheese, and hash brown. The tortilla was less sweet than the croissant and also less savory than the biscuits, which helped offer some balance through its mild touches of both. The salsa didn't do too much to elevate this option, though it didn't make it worse, either. It was a slight improvement, I'd say.
The burrito lacked crunch or any unique textures save for the bit of once-crispy hash browns. The ham's moisture seems to have worked against itself here, and the hash browns in this burrito were much softer than the others after being wrapped up with the other ingredients. Honestly, everything in this burrito was pretty soft, and the ingredients blurred together when I tried it. I was surprised that I didn't like it as much as I expected, given how much I enjoy a ham omelet or breakfast sandwich.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich
This Croissan'wich had the same egg, cheese, and croissant, yet fell far below its peers. One may expect the flavors to strike a sweet and savory balance, but they were totally clashing here. Like the others, the croissant was soft and airy, but something about the bread's light sweetness did not mesh well with the deep savoriness of the sausage. Combined with the egg and cheese, this breakfast sandwich suffered from an overwhelming saltiness that was not cut or evened out.
The texture was better than the flavors. In this case, the sausage's density was welcome against the soft egg, creamy melted cheese, and light, airy croissant. It was heavy enough to feel like a meal, but not so dense that everything melded together indiscernibly.
Ham, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Biscuit
Rounding off the bottom of the list came all of the biscuit sandwiches, which were dry, crumbly, and salty. The generous amount of ham on this option offered some much-needed moisture and did a little bit to cut the saltiness of the biscuit and cheese. The moist scrambled egg really shines on this sandwich because of how dry the biscuit is. The biscuit alone probably would have been enjoyable with some butter, honey, a little bit of jam, or even dunked in a coffee. Unfortunately, that was not how I got to experience this biscuit, and it was to the sandwich's detriment.
If you're absolutely sold on biscuits as your preferred breakfast sandwich bread, I would go with the ham over the other two meat options. But if you're looking for the best ham sandwich, you're definitely going to want to go with the Croissan'wich. If you do get this biscuit, you could always add a simple homemade sauce to your breakfast sandwich for a bit of spice and moisture that this sandwich is craving.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Biscuit
This breakfast meat option still offered some of the moisture through the fatty sausage that the biscuit was lacking. The egg and cheese did help out, but even all three ingredients combined could not combat the crumbly, dry biscuit. The saltiness here was not too overwhelming, though it certainly rolled on the savory side.
Given how I found the salsa to go particularly well with the sausage burrito, I think it's safe to guess that this sandwich would almost certainly have been better with some of that picante salsa from the burritos. If you're into salsa and just have to give the biscuit sandwich a try, consider ordering a packet on the side! Now that I'm thinking about it, this might be tasty dunked in some syrup too. Talk about a nostalgic classic combination. Or maybe even drizzled with some hot honey. That being said, I found this sandwich to be lacking in the moisture and variety of flavors to be totally enjoyable on its own.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Biscuit
In last place is the bacon biscuit sandwich. It's a classic flavor combination, but this sandwich suffered on several fronts. The bacon had very little fat or moisture, which could have worked if it was crisp and flavorful. Instead, strips just dried out my mouth — and so did the biscuit. I was immediately reaching for a drink to wash it all down.
Again, some syrup would have been a welcome addition to both cut the saltiness and moisten the texture. Maybe an extra egg patty or cheese slice could help. This sandwich needed a good deal of help to be a fulfilling, tasty, or satisfying option. If you try this one, don't forget to order a drink! Luckily, the classic flavors make this sandwich pretty complementary to most beverages. Although, if I were you, I'd just make a quick and tasty breakfast sandwich at home.
Methodology
To test Burger King's breakfast menu, I worked in batches of similar items, taking a bite of each and comparing them before determining an overall ranking. I started with the Croissan'wiches, then the biscuit sandwiches, followed by the junior burritos, hash browns, French toast sticks, and, lastly, the Egg-Normous Burrito.
When deciding which variations to try, I tried the options offered to me — bacon, sausage, or ham. The Egg-Normous Burrito was the only item for which I wasn't offered a variation, so I tried the Bacon Egg-Normous as it is listed on the menu. I ordered in the drive-through, so the items were wrapped up for a few minutes as I drove home. Some items were wrapped longer than others during taste testing as I worked my way through the order. I had a glass of water to clear up my palate between different items (and to combat those biscuits).