10 Facts About Burger King's Whopper

As all brands do, Burger King has spent decades continuously building up and refining its identity. The high-selling fast food chain started in 1954, and in the years it has been open since then, it has become associated with a number of defining qualities. But even more than its red, orange, and beige color palette or its regal cardboard crowns, nothing is more telling of the eatery than its famous Whopper.

The Whopper is Burger King's signature sandwich. People could gather that much from its extensive presence on the menu as well as the restaurant's proud marketing phrase, "Home of the Whopper." Still, there's always more for both average customers and die-hard fans alike to learn about the renowned burger. Whether it's how the menu item came to be or the wacky variations and merchandise created around it, there's more to Burger King's Whopper than you might have known.