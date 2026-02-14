10 Types Of Burritos You Can Find In Mexico And The US

It's hard to think of a more perfect handheld meal than the burrito. You get a thin flour tortilla topped with various ingredients, then rolled into a neat package that you can easily eat on the go. Plus, the burrito is incredibly versatile. Like its cousin, the taco, a burrito can include pretty much anything you want in it, provided it's all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. And that's exactly why the dish has taken on so many forms.

Most sources point to Northern Mexico as the birthplace of the burrito, specifically the states of Sonora and Chihuahua where wheat is a staple crop and flour tortillas are common. The name translates to "little donkey," which may refer to the way the meal was transported back in the day. Those early burritos likely contained just a few basic ingredients like beans and meat or cheese, and you can still find this style in Mexico today. But as the dish spread, it began adapting to new ingredients, regional tastes, and expectations around portion size.

When I first moved to Mexico, my basic understanding about burritos came from what I had experienced in Canada and the U.S. That is to say, a flour tortilla wrapped around meat, cheese, beans, veggies, and rice. Perhaps some guacamole, sour cream, and salsa too. If you've eaten at Chipotle or Qdoba, you know the drill. But I've come to realize that burritos vary vastly in different regions. If you're looking to expand beyond the version you're used to, these are several styles of burritos you'll find in Mexico and the U.S.