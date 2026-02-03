Chipotle Owes Its Existence To A Hippie-Era San Francisco Icon
Chipotle is a fast-casual dining behemoth that has amassed many loyal fans over the years. Call it dedication or obsession, but you can't deny the chain has become synonymous with comfort food. But like a lot of great ideas, it was born from inspiration and taken to new heights. In this case, we have Mission-style burritos — a hippie-era San Francisco icon — to thank for inspiring Chipotle's founder. Becoming popular in the 1960s, Mission-style burritos are humungous creations loaded with fillings and wrapped in a tortilla, which already helps explain how they influenced the chain.
Steve Ells, who started Chipotle, was working as a line cook at Stars in San Francisco, where the neighborhood was surrounded by a lot of good burritos, particularly in the Mission District. Ells then decided to set up a humble burrito eatery in hopes of earning enough to open his own fine-dining restaurant. In the early '90s in Denver, Colorado, Ells started selling Mission-style burritos, which evolved into what we now know as Chipotle, a pioneer in the fast-casual chain boom. Without the playful — and perhaps a bit rebellious — spirit of Mission burritos, Chipotle might not exist. So fans of the chain ought to tip their hats and thank San Francisco.
The influence of Mission-style burritos on Chipotle
San Francisco's Mission-style burritos are a spin on northern Mexico's classic favorite. However, instead of just beans, cheese, and meat nestled in a flour tortilla, Mission-style burritos aim for a heartier and more indulgent punch, which seems to be crafted especially for the American palate. The jam-packed wrap includes a variety of ingredients, such as beans, Mexican rice, salsa, and a variety of proteins, like carne asada. Some versions even come with spicy jalapeños. What makes it even more different from Mexico's authentic burritos is how the Mission version is finished with extras like guacamole. The burrito is then wrapped in distinct foil packaging to help keep it warm, which many of us have seen Chipotle employees do. Mission-style burritos are impressive in size, which is something Chipotle never fails at.
In addition to the similar shiny foil packaging, Chipotle has the same filled-to-the-brim mouthful and personalized adventure (allowing customers to customize the fillings) as burritos found in Mission. Chipotle, however, takes burritos up a notch by offering more options, like the burritodilla, a secret Chipotle menu item. The chain's menu is also more varied than other places in San Francisco, featuring burrito bowls, dedicated high-protein options, and salads. As such, Chipotle is a great example of how food evolves and adapts, going beyond its origins and even deviating to become its own iconic dish.