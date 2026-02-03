Chipotle Owes Its Existence To A Hippie-Era San Francisco Icon

Chipotle is a fast-casual dining behemoth that has amassed many loyal fans over the years. Call it dedication or obsession, but you can't deny the chain has become synonymous with comfort food. But like a lot of great ideas, it was born from inspiration and taken to new heights. In this case, we have Mission-style burritos — a hippie-era San Francisco icon — to thank for inspiring Chipotle's founder. Becoming popular in the 1960s, Mission-style burritos are humungous creations loaded with fillings and wrapped in a tortilla, which already helps explain how they influenced the chain.

Steve Ells, who started Chipotle, was working as a line cook at Stars in San Francisco, where the neighborhood was surrounded by a lot of good burritos, particularly in the Mission District. Ells then decided to set up a humble burrito eatery in hopes of earning enough to open his own fine-dining restaurant. In the early '90s in Denver, Colorado, Ells started selling Mission-style burritos, which evolved into what we now know as Chipotle, a pioneer in the fast-casual chain boom. Without the playful — and perhaps a bit rebellious — spirit of Mission burritos, Chipotle might not exist. So fans of the chain ought to tip their hats and thank San Francisco.