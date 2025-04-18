The California Burrito Is A Mexican American Fusion Worth Trying
If you grew up in the Golden State (or went to school there) and then moved away, you know there are a few things that you can't quite find a suitable replacement for anywhere else. Namely, the abundant hidden gems at Saturday farmers markets, the perfect weather, and the cultural fusion masterpiece that is the California burrito. Bordering Mexico, with more than 40% of the California population identifying as Latino or Hispanic, there is a deep connection between the two regions in culture, language, and, of course, food, especially in the southern part of the state.
But while the California burrito takes inspiration from the flavors of Mexico, its specific make-up is deeply distinctive, and in a different way than some other Mexican-American fusion. Focused more on fresh ingredients and less on spice, it's more Cal-Mex than Tex-Mex. So without further ado ... what's actually in it? Starting with a large flour tortilla, this jam-packed burrito includes pico de gallo, carne asada, cheese, sour cream, avocado or guacamole, and last but certainly not least, french fries.
The history of this West Coast classic
Although technically titled the California burrito, we would be remiss not to note that at its core, it's really a San Diego burrito. But although it sprung up from somewhere within city limits, the mystery behind who actually invented the creamy, rice-and-bean-less bite runs deep, with no restaurant jumping up to claim ownership over the southern city's most famed food. Judging by San Diegans memories (and some newspaper archives), the menu item seems to have been created sometime in the 1980s or '90s. But several more in-depth searches have turned up inconclusive, generally pointing to small local chains for the mighty burrito's potential origin story.
Different California cities have their own distinctive burrito. San Francisco, for example, serves up the Mission style, replete with carne asada, rice, beans, and pretty much every other topping you can imagine. But you're not going to get a true California burrito, with crispy fries, and fresh-made guacamole, in any city where palm trees don't grow. So next time you're swinging through San Diego, take the trip to try this local delicacy (and maybe wash it down with some of the United States' best beer). Just make sure you're hungry; making your way through the fresh but filling meat-and-potato-filled burrito isn't for the weak.