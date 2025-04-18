The California Burrito Is A Mexican American Fusion Worth Trying

If you grew up in the Golden State (or went to school there) and then moved away, you know there are a few things that you can't quite find a suitable replacement for anywhere else. Namely, the abundant hidden gems at Saturday farmers markets, the perfect weather, and the cultural fusion masterpiece that is the California burrito. Bordering Mexico, with more than 40% of the California population identifying as Latino or Hispanic, there is a deep connection between the two regions in culture, language, and, of course, food, especially in the southern part of the state.

But while the California burrito takes inspiration from the flavors of Mexico, its specific make-up is deeply distinctive, and in a different way than some other Mexican-American fusion. Focused more on fresh ingredients and less on spice, it's more Cal-Mex than Tex-Mex. So without further ado ... what's actually in it? Starting with a large flour tortilla, this jam-packed burrito includes pico de gallo, carne asada, cheese, sour cream, avocado or guacamole, and last but certainly not least, french fries.