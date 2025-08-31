The Chimichanga's Highly Debated Origin Story

The highly debated story of the classic, deep-fried burrito known as the chimichanga begins in Tucson, Arizona. In the 1920s, Monica Flin, owner of the long-running family restaurant El Charro, is said to have accidentally dropped a burrito into a fryer. Upon realizing her mistake, she almost shouted a Spanish curse word, but caught herself and blurted out "chimichanga." The phrase was nonsense, but it was funny enough to stick. The name stuck around, and so has this infamous Tex-Mex dish.

The chimichanga's origin story is the perfect recipe, including accident, ingenuity, and a moment of colorful language. It is clear that the chimichanga was not a meticulously planned dish, but stumbled into its signature existence — a culinary slip-up no one is mad about. The burrito accidentally dove into hot oil and created one of the Southwest's most delicious and adored foods. The chimichanga legend isn't airtight, though, and many people still argue about who really deserves the credit.