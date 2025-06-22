Why Red Lobster's Lobster Bisque Is One Of The Worst Menu Items Available

A well-made lobster bisque can be more than a way to stretch extra servings out of some pricy shellfish. A memorable lobster bisque should be creamy and fragrant, with lingering buttery lobster flavor, complementary herbs and spices, and juicy whole chunks of lobster flesh. Unfortunately, real customer reviews from Red Lobsters across the country agree; you won't be getting that experience from the lobster bisque at Red Lobster. The Admiral's Feast, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Lobster Roll don't seem to be very popular at the seafood chain either, which you can read more about in Chowhound's guide to 10 meals to avoid ordering at Red Lobster.

Red Lobster's method for thickening up lobster bisque is to prepare a butter and flour roux. Complaints about the lobster bisque suggest that Red Lobster kitchens can't quite get that roux ratio exactly right, with some customers saying the soup is thin and watery, and others finding it almost comically thick. One thing reviewers do agree on, the dish is sickeningly salty, and tastes more like a store-bought canned cheese soup than a freshly-made lobster bisque. And nobody can seem to find even a speck of lobster meat in the orange gloop.