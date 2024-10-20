Why Dipping Your Cinnamon Rolls In Chili Just Works

With origins believed to be in the early-to-mid 20th century, there are many speculations on why the duo exists, many of which can be boiled down to the need for high-calorie meals. A warm cinnamon roll dipped in a hearty bowl of chili was an extremely important low-cost, high-protein option for many different people, from hungry loggers to schoolchildren heating up from recess in the cold winter air. Since its conception, it has made its way from school lunch menus to restaurants across the Midwest.

As for the best way to eat it to maximize your flavor-filled experience, this is subjective and varies from person to person. Those who enjoy the pair speak highly of eating a bite of chili followed by a bite of the roll, and others favor ripping off a piece of cinnamon roll and dipping it in their chili.

To make this combo at home, you can take the scenic route, with homemade versions of both. Or, simply pick up a can of Campbell's Chunky Chili and a tube of Immaculate Organic Cinnamon Rolls to keep costs low and cooking time quick.