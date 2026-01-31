10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Chicken Pot Pie

A lot of the mistakes that you may be making with pie crust revolve around what we personally think is the hardest part of this recipe: making the pie dough. Pie dough can be a sensitive Sally, and since it forms the base of your recipe, messing it up can lead to problems down the line. The last thing you want is for your crust to rip, come out hard, or just ruin the eating experience altogether.

One of the biggest crust-related mistakes, per Joanne Gallagher, is overworking the dough. "When the butter gets too warm or the dough is kneaded like bread, the crust turns tough instead of flaky," she says. This is because when you work the flour and water, you're activating the gluten. A little bit of gluten is alright, as it gives the pie dough its shape, but working it until it resembles shoe leather will prevent you from getting the flaky layers that your crust deserves.

"You want visible bits of butter and a light touch. A few dry spots are okay; they'll come together as it rests," Gallagher says. One of our top tips to prevent overworking pie crust is to use a food processor to mix the fat and the flour, then add water and work it with your hands only until it comes together in a ball. You could potentially also overwork it when you roll out the dough, so be sure only to stretch it enough to fit in your baking vessel.