The Expert-Approved Tip For Upgrading Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

When the weather outside is frightful, there's nothing better than cozying up inside with warm, homemade comfort food. Chicken pot pie is the ultimate cozy meal that's sure to please the whole family, and offers plenty of opportunities for customization. For the filling, use mushrooms and winter squash for a sophisticated twist on a classic, or experiment with the various canned ingredients that can give your pie a cost-effective upgrade.

Don't forget to maximize one of your pie's most important elements, though: the crust. There are a number of ways to create your crust, from using store-bought puff pastry to swapping in Cheddar Bay Biscuits, but if you're committed to making everything from scratch, nothing beats a homemade pie crust made from butter and shortening. For the best-ever homemade crust for your savory pie, pastry chef Saura Kline suggests you "add in some herbs."

Kline is the pastry chef at Local Jones in Denver, CO and author of The Essential Pie Cookbook, so she certainly knows her way around a pie dish. According to her, an herby crust is the easiest way to take your savory pie to the next level. "For a chicken pot pie, I'd add in one tablespoon of chopped thyme, and one teaspoon of chopped rosemary," she says. "Just add it in with your dry ingredients before you make it."