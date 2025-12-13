The Temperature Trick You're Overlooking For The Perfect Pie

When you make a homemade pie, the goal is to create a delicious-tasting confection with a perfectly flaky crust. Since you know preparing this dessert from scratch takes a concerted amount of effort, why not follow one crucial tip to ensure you get quality results every time? Keeping your butter cold during preparation is one of the most important pie-making steps you can take.

As a matter of fact, among the many expert tips every baker needs for perfect pie dough, maintaining the temperature of your ingredients and your environment always leads to better results. Assembling your pie dough with cold butter, as opposed to room temperature, leads to an ultra-tender crumb.

During baking, cold butter doesn't just melt; it steams to create perfectly flaky pastry. That's because bits of cold butter stay suspended in your dough before baking, and as they heat, they release steam rather than simply melting. This steam forms air pockets, which puff up the dough and create distinguishable layers of crust.

To ensure your butter stays cold every time, prepare your ingredients in advance — one of many baking tips Ina Garten swears by. Before assembling your pie dough, pre-dice or grate your chilled butter and keep it stored on a plate in your fridge. This way, your butter is extra cold during preparation, helping your dough layer perfectly.