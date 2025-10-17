5 Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

Sometimes, late at night when I can't sleep, I like to play a little game with myself, and the game goes like this: Humanity is several years into a nonspecific apocalypse. I, being gritty and skilled in ways I am obviously not actually gritty and skilled (I can't even chop wood), am one of the lucky few to have survived ... though this being the apocalypse and all, luck is a relative word. Our compound/walled city/forest village ekes out a pathetic existence, hardened to it all by our lost loved ones, lack of hot baths, and measly meals.

Then, out of nowhere, I am granted a no-holds-barred banquet from the World Before. What do I choose for my table? Believe it or not, although my answer varies depending on the night and the degree of insomnia, chicken pot pie features in the fantasy more often than you'd think. There's a reason the greats like Martha Stewart and Ree Drummond have put out their own versions; there's a reason people have studied the science of air frying chicken pot pie like it will cure cancer. It's just that good.

It was with great joy, therefore, that I learned I was to rank every store-bought chicken pot pie I could find. Granted, there were confusingly few choices (only five that I could find after visiting four separate stores), but still. It gave us a good idea of where to go next time the craving hits. If you, too, would like the inside deets, here's our ranking of chicken pot pies, worst to best.