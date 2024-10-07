The Biscuit Upgrade You Need To Try When Making Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken pot pie is a beloved comfort food, perfect for using up leftover rotisserie chicken or bringing the family together for a cozy meal. This classic dish is warm and satisfying as it is, but it's super easy to add next level texture and flavor by playing around with what goes on top. Sure, pastry crust or even drop biscuits are great, but a simple way to knock it out of the park is by swapping those for Cheddar Bay Biscuits — Red Lobster's famous bread. Available as a mix in stores or to whip up using a copycat recipe, these biscuits add a delicious twist that will have everyone asking for seconds.
Much like the many canned ingredients that can upgrade your chicken pot pie, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are an easy swap that takes very little extra time but adds a serious punch of flavor. Simply combine the mix according to package directions, dollop on top of the chicken and vegetable mixture, and bake until the biscuits are cooked through. The result is a boost of flavor that elevates the pot pie thanks to the cheddar cheese and seasonings that flavor the biscuit. And, the crisp exterior and soft interior of the biscuits soaks up all the goodness from the pot pie, giving you a heartier texture in addition to new flavors.
More uses for Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Red Lobster may be facing tough times, with the closing of multiple locations, but one thing remains a constant fan favorite: Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Despite the restaurant's struggles, the popularity of these iconic biscuits endures, now widely available as a mix in stores. And while they're great alongside any meal or as the topping for chicken pot pie, Cheddar Bay Biscuits offer even more potential. There are plenty of delicious and clever ways to use them beyond the classic dinner roll.
You can follow any canned biscuit hacks that you like for these, including turning them into sandwiches or sliders, or serving them with gravy. You can also serve them with soup, as dumplings, or croutons. It can work as a delicious topping for a variety of casseroles. If you want to get really creative, try using the mix as crust for pizza or calzones. Wow guests by using the prepared biscuits for stuffing — their flavor would work as well as a side for poultry as for any other meat.
And, while the biscuits are tasty when prepared according to the package instructions, there are a few ways to elevate the flavor even more. Add extra cheese to the mixture, swap the water for milk or buttermilk, and/or add any additional seasonings you'd like to the batter or the butter topping.