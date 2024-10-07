The Biscuit Upgrade You Need To Try When Making Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie is a beloved comfort food, perfect for using up leftover rotisserie chicken or bringing the family together for a cozy meal. This classic dish is warm and satisfying as it is, but it's super easy to add next level texture and flavor by playing around with what goes on top. Sure, pastry crust or even drop biscuits are great, but a simple way to knock it out of the park is by swapping those for Cheddar Bay Biscuits — Red Lobster's famous bread. Available as a mix in stores or to whip up using a copycat recipe, these biscuits add a delicious twist that will have everyone asking for seconds.

Much like the many canned ingredients that can upgrade your chicken pot pie, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are an easy swap that takes very little extra time but adds a serious punch of flavor. Simply combine the mix according to package directions, dollop on top of the chicken and vegetable mixture, and bake until the biscuits are cooked through. The result is a boost of flavor that elevates the pot pie thanks to the cheddar cheese and seasonings that flavor the biscuit. And, the crisp exterior and soft interior of the biscuits soaks up all the goodness from the pot pie, giving you a heartier texture in addition to new flavors.