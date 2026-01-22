How To Choose The Best Egg Wash Depending On Your Recipe

Applying egg wash to your baked goods may seem like a small, meaningless step, but it's actually much more important than it appears. Egg wash is something that gives pastries a bakery-level finish, crispier, crunchier crust, and better structure by sealing the edges. However, whether you decide to use a whole egg or add heavy cream, milk, or water can absolutely make or break your recipe.

Katherine Sprung, pastry chef and founder of New York City's Squish Marshmallows, shared in an exclusive that an egg wash should always be adjusted to the specific recipe you're following. "The thing to know is that the two parts of the egg (the white and the yolk) are doing and lending two different things," Sprung told Chowhound. "Together they'll add some nice structure and color and shine to your baked goods, like enriched doughs."

However, according to Sprung, knowing when to use a whole egg, or either the white or yolk, is crucial for the final product. Crackers and certain cookies greatly benefit from a wash containing only egg whites, as they boost the shine without affecting color. "Yolks only are good for certain breads, like a challah, where you want a really rich color," she explained. She added that mixing yolks with milk or heavy cream will keep the browning under control, while still deepening the dough's color. "Adding water helps to dilute the egg a bit but also helps it become more fluid and easier to brush on," she noted.