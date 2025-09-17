10 Expert Tips Every Baker Needs For Perfect Pie Dough

Take it from me: Pie crust is one of the most finicky foods you can make. If the temperature is too warm, the butter melts. If you don't use enough water, it crumbles. And if you handle it too much, well, then it gets really, really offended.

One of the highest-level tips that I can give for working with pie crust is to always try to handle it as little as possible. There are several reasons why this is the case. The first is that the heat from your hands can cause the butter to warm, which causes the moisture in it to leak into the flour. Not only will this result in a pie crust that doesn't have defined layers or a good puff, but the release of water can kick off the development of gluten in the flour, which will cause the crust to come out more like a rubber tire than a proper pie dough. If you think you're touching or handling it too much, then you probably are.

Luckily, there are many ways that you can avoid over-handling your crust. If you find that it's starting to fight back when you roll it out, try resting it in the fridge for a little bit to allow the gluten to slack before working with it again. You should also roll it gently, and avoid poking and prodding it. TLDR: Less is more.