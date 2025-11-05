This Costco Chicken Pot Pie Is The Best We Tasted And Can Feed Your Entire Family

Sure, the reputed chicken may be the main draw for this chicken pot pie, but if you've ever tried to make your own, then you'll know that this alone is not enough to yield a memorable overall product. You need merely refer to all the canned ingredients that can upgrade chicken pot pie to realize just how much goes into making a great one. Costco's Kirkland chicken pot pie, however, despite its lengthy ingredients list, was delightfully simple. This is one reason why Costco's offering is so appealing — it's classic with all the usual chicken pot pie fix-ins, like carrots, peas, and onions. The gravy is deliciously balanced and the pie has a satisfying crust, not to mention the succulent blend of textures and flavors in the chicken and various veggies. For a textbook example of a chicken pot pie done right, you can't get much better than this.

Another thing worth mentioning here is simply the sheer quantity of chicken pot pie that you get for the price. You pay a shade under $25 for this product, and it easily dwarfs all the other pies on the list, considering we found that it can easily be extended to feed a group of 15. And while your mileage may vary on that number based on how hungry you and your guests are, it speaks volumes to just how much value you get out of one simple but delicious pie.