This Costco Chicken Pot Pie Is The Best We Tasted And Can Feed Your Entire Family
If we were to give you two words — Costco and chicken — then your mind would likely immediately be drawn to images of delicious rotisserie chickens lining the warmed shelves of Costco's meat department. You can't be blamed here: Costco's rotisserie chickens have a reputation all on their own, and make for an amazing meal prep secret weapon. However, Costco uses the bird in other delicious ways besides whole rotisserie chicken. One of those is in a scrumptious chicken pot pie that blows away any competition.
In a recent article ranking five store-bought chicken pot pies from worst to best, Costco's Kirkland option easily emerged as the favorite. This homey, comforting dish is reportedly one of the several Costco chicken dishes that repurpose unsold rotisserie chickens, and eating a forkful of the pie proves that this isn't a wasted venture. So if you're looking for something hearty and easy and don't want to hurry to nab the freshest rotisserie chicken from Costco, you needn't look any further than the chain's own in-house chicken pot pie.
With Costco's chicken pot pie, you get quality and quantity
Sure, the reputed chicken may be the main draw for this chicken pot pie, but if you've ever tried to make your own, then you'll know that this alone is not enough to yield a memorable overall product. You need merely refer to all the canned ingredients that can upgrade chicken pot pie to realize just how much goes into making a great one. Costco's Kirkland chicken pot pie, however, despite its lengthy ingredients list, was delightfully simple. This is one reason why Costco's offering is so appealing — it's classic with all the usual chicken pot pie fix-ins, like carrots, peas, and onions. The gravy is deliciously balanced and the pie has a satisfying crust, not to mention the succulent blend of textures and flavors in the chicken and various veggies. For a textbook example of a chicken pot pie done right, you can't get much better than this.
Another thing worth mentioning here is simply the sheer quantity of chicken pot pie that you get for the price. You pay a shade under $25 for this product, and it easily dwarfs all the other pies on the list, considering we found that it can easily be extended to feed a group of 15. And while your mileage may vary on that number based on how hungry you and your guests are, it speaks volumes to just how much value you get out of one simple but delicious pie.