Think Twice Before Ordering Fast Food Delivery

We've all been there — you open a delivery app to order a $15 meal only to find that with markups and fees, it comes out closer to $30. Despite this frustrating bait-and-switch, you might decide to place the order anyway, as millions of customers do. In fact, reports indicate that the U.S. food delivery market brought in an estimated $1.22 trillion in 2024, with the number of users growing rapidly.

But if you're one of the many customers who rely on delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats to supplement your meal plan, you should be wary of the foods to avoid when ordering delivery. In addition to dishes that don't travel well — like pasta or seafood — fast food delivery can often turn out to be a major source of disappointment as you actively defeat one of its core purposes: to be quick and cheap. While you might be able to grab a meal in-person from one of the cheapest fast food chains in the U.S. for under $10, it's exceedingly rare to spend less than $20 on delivery once tax, tip, and fees are applied. Sometimes apps list higher base prices than in person menus. Plus, fried food tends to lose its crispness in delivery containers, arriving at your doorstep as a sad, soggy version of its former self. Why pay premium prices for cheap eats that have lost their luster?