The Store-Bought Bread Sticks That Are A Copycat For Olive Garden

If you've never been to an Olive Garden, the restaurant is famous for offering free, large breadsticks to anyone ordering full meals. They've been a popular added-value treat since the restaurant opened in Florida in 1982. Breadsticks are brought to the table warm, buttery, and garlicky. Each table gets one basket at a time these days, although you can ask for another — and another, and another. Pull them apart and the aromatic, tasty mini-loaf is ideal for munching or for sopping up Alfredo sauce.

They're so hot and fresh, it seems the breadsticks are somehow baked to order. In fact, they are par-baked in advance, finished in the restaurant's oven, then coated with margarine and garlic seasoning salt. A company called Turano Baking Company has been credited in the past with supplying at least the Midwest region Olive Garden locations with breadsticks. And while anyone can buy seasoned breadsticks from Turano (if you're in Chicago), it seems Olive Garden uses its own garlic seasoning blend for its iconic sticks.

Another TikToker filmed the entire process of taking these bagged, par-baked sticks and converting them into edible magic. They're placed in a hot oven, unseasoned, for four minutes. Melted margarine is brushed over the finished beardsticks, then a shaker of seasoning is passed over the whole tray. It's this simplicity, it seems, that makes Olive Garden's unlimited bread taste so good. Nowadays, Olive Garden lets you buy the bagged, par-baked versions and bake them at home following their instructions.