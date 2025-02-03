The Store-Bought Bread Sticks That Are A Copycat For Olive Garden
There are some chain restaurant items that are just so crave-worthy, it doesn't really matter what the rest of the menu is like. Think Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits or McDonald's fries (which you can totally replicate at home). Then there are the unlimited — or nearly unlimited — breadsticks at Olive Garden. They're so simple and so good, it's hard to believe that there aren't equally good breadsticks available everywhere. Or are there? Social media fans decided that, in fact, you can find a store-bought copycat — thanks to Walmart's Great Value brand.
According to Morgan Chomps on TikTok, the Great Value brand garlic breadsticks compare closely to Olive Garden's version. At about $2 for six frozen, ready-to-bake garlic breadsticks, it's an affordable swap for a full meal at a sit-down restaurant (especially if all you're really after is the breadsticks). Of course, that means you'll need to finish baking them yourself, but hey, unlimited breadsticks at home while streaming the latest series is a pretty good deal, too.
Why Olive Garden breadsticks are worth copying
If you've never been to an Olive Garden, the restaurant is famous for offering free, large breadsticks to anyone ordering full meals. They've been a popular added-value treat since the restaurant opened in Florida in 1982. Breadsticks are brought to the table warm, buttery, and garlicky. Each table gets one basket at a time these days, although you can ask for another — and another, and another. Pull them apart and the aromatic, tasty mini-loaf is ideal for munching or for sopping up Alfredo sauce.
They're so hot and fresh, it seems the breadsticks are somehow baked to order. In fact, they are par-baked in advance, finished in the restaurant's oven, then coated with margarine and garlic seasoning salt. A company called Turano Baking Company has been credited in the past with supplying at least the Midwest region Olive Garden locations with breadsticks. And while anyone can buy seasoned breadsticks from Turano (if you're in Chicago), it seems Olive Garden uses its own garlic seasoning blend for its iconic sticks.
Another TikToker filmed the entire process of taking these bagged, par-baked sticks and converting them into edible magic. They're placed in a hot oven, unseasoned, for four minutes. Melted margarine is brushed over the finished beardsticks, then a shaker of seasoning is passed over the whole tray. It's this simplicity, it seems, that makes Olive Garden's unlimited bread taste so good. Nowadays, Olive Garden lets you buy the bagged, par-baked versions and bake them at home following their instructions.
Copycats aren't limited to Great Value
The take-home Olive Garden sticks cost about $5 for a half-dozen, and you can only get them at restaurant locations. So, Walmart's Great Value version is still significantly cheaper and more readily acquired.
Based on comments on Morgan Chomps's TikTok post, however, not everyone is on board with the alleged similarity. One commenter noted that New York Bakery brand breadsticks (also available at Walmart) are so similar that the commenter's husband thought they were actually Olive Garden's breadsticks. Another user mentioned a version from Sam's Club that feels, looks, and tastes like the desired sticks. Several others noted that while the Great Value breadsticks are, well, great, they're not a mimic of the OG version.
Additionally, you can always make your own. A quick search pulls up several recipes that attempt to mimic Olive Garden's breadsticks. Luckily for this crave-worthy item, you have plenty of options to enjoy the goodness at home. Choose wisely!