9 Frozen Corn Dog Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Ah, corn dogs — one of the great joys of life. While there's nothing like that hot dog on a stick, coated in sweet cornbread and deep-fried at the fair, we can also get a frozen version to bake at home. They're convenient, portable, and there are plenty of brands to choose from. They also come in different sizes (corn dog nuggets, anyone?) and variations of meat or lack thereof (looking at you, Impossible Corn Dogs). But which of them comes out on top?

A "bad corn dog" may sound impossible (or it did to me, anyway), but there are, in fact, a few stinkers. Lucky for us, though, most of them taste pretty great. It's time for us to find out, together, which corn dogs rule them all — so let's do this. All of the corn dogs on this list were cooked the same way for consistency (in the oven), and sampled one right after the other. Without further ado, here are nine corn dog brands ranked worst to best.