15 Best Chain Restaurants For Gluten-Free Dining

When it comes to convenience and value, chain restaurants are often a diner's best bet. But if you have a food allergy or a dietary restriction, ordering from some of America's most popular eateries isn't always so simple. As a food writer with celiac disease, I know all too well the difficulty, confusion, and, oftentimes, embarrassment of not knowing what — or how — to order when visiting a chain restaurant. This gluten-free guide to chain restaurant dining was designed to alleviate some of that stress so that, whether you're making a pit-stop on a road trip or embarking on a late-night excursion with friends, you can focus on what should matter most: eating something tasty.

It's worth noting that everyone who avoids gluten does so for different reasons, and some are far more sensitive than others. Whenever you dine at a kitchen that also cooks gluten-containing ingredients, you are putting your gluten-free food at risk of cross-contamination. The most common culprits of gluten-contaminated dishes include those made in prep spaces with gluten-containing dishes, without changing gloves or cooking utensils, or sharing a fryer with gluten-containing batter.

It's important to make educated and informed decisions before eating at any of these restaurants. If cross-contamination is a concern for you, don't be afraid to ask restaurant staff how certain dishes are made — and if there are ways to modify them to minimize risk. With that in mind, keep reading for a list of the best chain restaurants for those avoiding gluten.