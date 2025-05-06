15 Best Chain Restaurants For Gluten-Free Dining
When it comes to convenience and value, chain restaurants are often a diner's best bet. But if you have a food allergy or a dietary restriction, ordering from some of America's most popular eateries isn't always so simple. As a food writer with celiac disease, I know all too well the difficulty, confusion, and, oftentimes, embarrassment of not knowing what — or how — to order when visiting a chain restaurant. This gluten-free guide to chain restaurant dining was designed to alleviate some of that stress so that, whether you're making a pit-stop on a road trip or embarking on a late-night excursion with friends, you can focus on what should matter most: eating something tasty.
It's worth noting that everyone who avoids gluten does so for different reasons, and some are far more sensitive than others. Whenever you dine at a kitchen that also cooks gluten-containing ingredients, you are putting your gluten-free food at risk of cross-contamination. The most common culprits of gluten-contaminated dishes include those made in prep spaces with gluten-containing dishes, without changing gloves or cooking utensils, or sharing a fryer with gluten-containing batter.
It's important to make educated and informed decisions before eating at any of these restaurants. If cross-contamination is a concern for you, don't be afraid to ask restaurant staff how certain dishes are made — and if there are ways to modify them to minimize risk. With that in mind, keep reading for a list of the best chain restaurants for those avoiding gluten.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack, born in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001, now boasts over 330 locations across 33 states, plus the District of Columbia. The fast-casual restaurant's claim to fame might be its classic and rotating flavors of milkshakes, but many of Shake Shack's menu items can be made without any gluten-containing ingredients — thanks to its gluten-free buns, which hit the majority of locations in late 2016.
The gluten-free bun gives you access to almost every Shake Shack burger, including the signature ShackBurger slathered in mayonnaise-based Shack Sauce, the SmokeShack with cherry peppers and bacon, and the Avocado-Bacon burger. If you want to nix the bun altogether, you can also order these burgers — as well as the hot dog — lettuce-wrapped. Vegetarians have more limited options, as Shake Shack's ooey, gooey, cheese-stuffed Shroom patties are coated with gluten-containing breadcrumbs, and the Veggie Shack vegetarian "burger" patty contains farro, but they can still enjoy a simple grilled cheese sandwich and French fries with or without cheese sauce.
Thankfully, many of Shake Shack's original milkshake flavors — like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Black and White, and Vanilla and Chocolate — do not contain gluten ingredients. Just be sure not to order them malted!
Chipotle Mexican Grill
With over 3,500 locations across the United States, Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for its assembly-line-style service and hefty entrées inspired by Mexican cuisine. If you're avoiding gluten at Chipotle, there's good news: Only one of the chain's items, the flour tortilla, contains gluten. That means burrito bowls, tacos on crispy corn tortillas, and salads are all fair game.
Load up one of Chipotle's ubiquitous boat-shaped bowls with a mountain of cilantro-lime rice (white or brown), black or pinto beans, meat- or vegetable-based proteins, and a variety of salsas and cheese. Even the Chipotle honey vinaigrette, which Chipotle intended to be a salad topper but now has a cult-like following among fans, is an option for diners avoiding gluten.
Guac and queso blanco are both available at an up-charge — but they are also, thankfully, made without gluten-containing ingredients. You can get them drizzled or scooped atop bowls, salads, and tacos, or alongside an order of salty, limey, and also gluten-free corn tortilla chips.
Chick-fil-A
While it might seem sacrilegious to get something that isn't fried chicken at this nearly-80-year-old fast food chain, there are a surprising number of satisfying dishes available without gluten at Chick-fil-A. Among the best bang for your buck are the slept-upon grilled nuggets, which somehow manage to be juicy and flavorful even without copious amounts of crunchy breading. You can also get Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken in filet form, served on a gluten-free bun or atop several of the restaurant's Market, Cobb, or Spicy Southwest salads — warm or cold.
When it comes to side dishes, gluten-free diners also have some substantial picks. One of the most-ordered items at Chick-fil-A, the waffle fries, are cooked in a separate fryer from gluten-containing nuggets, making them a better choice for those avoiding cross-contamination. Make sure to dunk them in also-gluten-free sauces like Polynesian, honey mustard, and the namesake Chick-fil-a sauce. Other sides without gluten include Kale Crunch, side salads, and the berry parfait.
Finally, if you're in the mood for something sweet, choose between gluten-free options like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry milkshakes, as well as Frosted Coffee or Lemonade and Icedream Cups.
In-N-Out Burger
This famed West Coast burger chain might have originated in California, but over almost 80 years, In-N-Out Burger's location count has multiplied to over 400 across 8 states. During the restaurant's long history, its menu has changed considerably — and, in large part, this constant innovation is due to In-N-Out's Secret Menu. This ever-growing, fan-formulated roster of dishes is home to some of In-N-Out's tastiest bites, many of which do not contain gluten ingredients.
For all of the In-N-Out nostalgia and none of the gluten, try a hamburger, cheeseburger, or mustard-grilled patty served in a lettuce bun — a preparation known as "Protein-Style." Feel free to get this configuration with as many patties and cheese slices as you want — meaning a "Double-Double," "3x3," "4x4," and so on are also available. If you're over the lettuce wrap, there are still a number of burger options without gluten. Try a "Flying Dutchman" burger sandwiched between two slices of grilled onion, a "Tomato-Wrapped" burger between two slices of tomato, or even a "Pup Patty," an unsalted burger patty originally marketed as a fast food item for your dog but now a go-to for picky eaters.
When it comes to fries, gluten-free eaters also have no shortage of options. Get them cooked to the doneness of your choice — it's all done in a dedicated fryer — and top them with cheese. You can also make the fries, or your burger, "Animal Style" with the addition of In-N-Out's burger spread and grilled onions.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
For a sit-down meal with plenty of gluten-free options, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse offerings do not disappoint. BJ's notably offers a separate "Gluten-Sensitive" menu that features many of the restaurant's bestselling menu items made without gluten.
There are plenty of items on BJ's menu that would naturally be gluten-free, like "Enlightened" salads and simply grilled and roasted proteins, but there are also some items that you'd be hard-pressed to find without gluten anywhere else — including spinach-artichoke dip (which usually contains wheat), a classic prime rib French dip, and a chocolate chip skillet "Pizookie" with two generous scoops of vanilla ice cream.
If you want to keep it simple or kid-friendly, BJ's also offers a suite of gluten-free pizza and burger options. Don't miss the BJ's Classic Combo pie with an herb-infused crust or a burger topped with tangy house barbecue sauce, smoked brisket, and bacon.
CAVA
While the original CAVA concept was established in 2006, it officially transformed from a sit-down Mediterranean restaurant to a fast-casual eatery in 2011. Today, CAVA boasts locations in 25 states plus the District of Columbia, making it a bit newer to the scene, but it features a plethora of menu items without gluten-containing ingredients.
The main items that you'll want to avoid here are pita (served alongside bowls, used as sandwich pockets, cut into strips for topping, and deep-fried for chips), as well as falafel and packaged desserts. Other than that, you have access to a full arsenal of ingredients to put in salad, grain, or "Greens + Grains" bowls. Don't miss fan-favorite dip Crazy Feta, which comes whipped and loaded with jalepeños, grilled chicken tossed in spicy harissa and honey, or a selection of pickled toppings.
For a gluten-free drink, try out any of CAVA's juices — including blueberry-lavender, pineapple-apple-mint, and strawberry-citrus.
The Cheesecake Factory
With a menu of over 20 pages, it's no surprise that The Cheesecake Factory offers plenty of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options without gluten-containing ingredients.
When it comes to this sit-down chain's gluten-free menu, it can be daunting to know where to begin. If you're there for breakfast, try out customizable omelets, crispy potatoes, or eggs with green chilaquiles or jambalaya-style hash. Lunch brings about specials like miso salmon, shepherd's pie, and pasta carbonara with chicken; as well as a menu of cheekily-named "Glamburgers" served on gluten-free buns. Finally, at dinnertime, feast on larger-format dishes like sweet-corn tamale cakes, steak frites, and green-chile chicken enchiladas.
No visit to The Cheesecake Factory is complete without dessert, and diners avoiding gluten won't have to sit it out. While you might not be able to rank every Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavor, there are three gluten-free cheesecakes on the menu: a Godiva chocolate cheesecake, as well as two "Low-Licious" cheesecakes served with or without strawberries. If you're in the mood to drink your dessert, try a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake without gluten-containing ingredients.
Cook Out
Since 1989, this Southern late-night restaurant has drawn in plenty of long drive-thru lines with its simple menu and affordable meal prices. You might not have the traditional "Cook Out Tray" experience if you're avoiding gluten — many of the restaurant's best-selling menu items, like corn dogs, quesadillas, and onion rings, are off-limits — but you can still get a filling and flavorful dinner in a pinch.
When it comes to your entrée, choose between a bunless burger or filet of grilled chicken (go for the chicken, which is more heavily seasoned). If you order a Cook Out Tray, your only options for your two sides are regular and Cajun fries. Get one of each, or double up for variety's sake. Where Cook Out's gluten-free menu lacks in options and creativity, it makes up in flavor and value. There are few other chain restaurants with French fries as crispy — or as inexpensive!
P.F. Chang's
Because most soy sauce contains gluten, it can be difficult to find gluten-free East Asian cuisine, especially when it comes to chain restaurants — but 32-year-old P.F. Chang's is up for the challenge. Not only does this restaurant have a dedicated gluten-free menu, but many of its best-selling menu items, including the "Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps" and the battered-and-fried "Chang's Spicy Chicken" can be made without any gluten-containing ingredients.
If you come by P.F. Chang's for lunch, you can enjoy gluten-free versions of signature dishes, like beef with broccoli and Mongolian tofu, served over rice. Just make sure to save room for dessert, as the chocolate soufflé topped with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce is also gluten-free. For extra-cautious diners, the restaurant offers one extra final level of reassurance: Your takeout container will come with a special gluten-free sticker and packets of gluten-free soy sauce, while gluten-free dine-in dishes are served on different plates from their gluten-filled counterparts.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is now ubiquitous in the world of fast food. Today, you can find over 8,000 locations of the Mexican-inspired chain across all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, making Taco Bell notoriously easy to access whenever hunger strikes. Diners avoiding gluten will delight to know that many of Taco Bell's best-selling menu items are gluten-free as-is, without any substitutions needed.
Like at Chipotle, you'll want to avoid anything that involves a flour tortilla, which includes burritos, soft tacos, gorditas, Chalupas, and, yes, the Crunchwrap. However, crunchy tacos with many of Taco Bell's classic toppings, like ground beef, beans, and mild and hot sauces, are all still on the table. Get your taco with the original crunchy shell, spice things up with a Doritos Locos Tacos shell, or go for an open-face tostada. If you're in the mood for something knife-and-fork, order a Power Menu bowl with seasoned rice, black beans, and your choice of protein. Thankfully, Taco Bell's must-order Baja Blast is also gluten-free.
Five Guys
While Five Guys might be some of the priciest fast food around, the menu is fairly minimalistic to begin with. Luckily, the majority of its items can be modified and made without gluten-containing ingredients. All of the restaurant's burger toppings are entirely gluten-free, so dress your burger "All The Way" with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, grilled mushrooms, and ketchup. While Five Guys doesn't carry any gluten-free buns, you can get your burger wrapped in a lettuce "bun" that actually holds together, rather than dissolving into a mess like most other lettuce wraps.
As for sides, Five Guys' menu is equally small — but entirely gluten-free, as its French fries are the only things that hit the fryer. Get them salted or dusted with Cajun seasonings, and, either way, they'll come in a grease-spotted brown bag. Dip them in self-serve condiments, or in a vanilla milkshake with gluten-free toppings like salted caramel, bacon, and candy cane crunch.
Mellow Mushroom
While Mellow Mushroom might only have about 150 locations across 17 Southeastern states, it deserves a shoutout on this list for its certified — yes, certified — gluten-free menu items. Mellow Mushroom's gluten-free pizza pies are made in a dedicated, separate food preparation area from gluten-containing pizzas, using fresh gloves and utensils, in order to minimize any chances of cross-contamination.
Aside from the plain cheese pizza, four of these pies are currently available with certified gluten-free preparation: the supreme-style House Special, the Kosmic Karma with a swirl of pesto, the Mighty Meaty with four different kinds of meat, and the vegetarian-friendly Veg Out. You can also build your own pizza with any of the toppings available on these pies.
Sadly, none of Mellow Mushroom's appetizers are available with that same certification. But to make it up to you, the pizzeria chain offers a rich brownie, made with Honduran chocolate and free of any gluten-containing ingredients.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
Like P.F. Chang's, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is a diamond in the rough. It offers pan-Asian-inspired dishes, many of which are battered, fried, and slathered in soy-based sauce, without any gluten-containing ingredients. Plenty of Pei Wei's most popular dishes are available in gluten-free versions — including Thai coconut crispy tofu, Kung Pao chicken, and Pei Wei Original shrimp. Noodle lovers can enjoy chicken pad Thai, while gluten-free fried rice is available as both an appetizer and an entrée.
While Pei Wei's gluten-free appetizer list is small, it's nutritious, with your choice of Mongolian green beans or edamame. Pei Wei's salads can also be made gluten-free if you nix the fried wonton noodles that typically top them. You might not be able to go to town on the restaurant's fudge brownies or Thai donuts, but plenty of menu items come with a sauce that can doubly satisfy sweet and salty cravings.
Yard House
Yard House is another American-style gastropub that sports a long menu, but its "Gluten Sensitive" menu does not disappoint. Dips like guacamole and "Miguel's Queso" can be made without gluten-containing ingredients with a simple swap of veggies for chips, and there are plenty of options on the menu besides salad.
If you're avoiding gluten, a Yard House must-order is the "Everything-Crusted Ahi Tuna" sandwich, which comes rare and topped unconventionally (but surprisingly tastily) with steak sauce. You can get this sandwich — or any of Yard House's other "Gluten-Sensitive" burgers or sandwiches — wrapped in lettuce or on a structurally sound gluten-free bun. When it comes to sides, don't miss the cheesy pinto beans or parmesan mashed potatoes, either of which you can make a substitute for the gluten-containing fries that usually come with the handhelds.
And, finally, if you're avoiding gluten, your visit to Yard House isn't complete without an order of the cheesecake brûlée, which comes topped with a crunchy layer of caramelized sugar.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick might only be a Southern chain, but it has gained internet virility for its selection of creamy chicken salads blended with creative toppings. Luckily for those avoiding gluten, none of these chicken salads have gluten-containing ingredients — just avoid getting your scoop served on top of a toasted croissant or in between two slices of sandwich bread.
If you're looking for some order inspo, we recommend the Sassy Scotty with bacon, cheddar, and ranch; the Cranberry Kelli with dried cranberries and almonds; and the Buffalo Barclay blended with vinegar-based hot sauce. Outside of Chicken Salad Chick salads, gluten-free diners should try the original and spicy pimento cheeses (which are the perfect pairing dip for potato chips), tomato bisque and chicken-tortilla soup, and side "salads" featuring grapes or broccoli.
You might not be able to enjoy the signature buttercream-frosted flower cookie that comes with every Chick meal, but luckily, the Chocolate Crispy Bar is still on the table.