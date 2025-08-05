10 Kroger Brand Products To Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Kroger and its many subsidiary stores have plenty of good options under the private Kroger label. The Kroger frozen french fries, for example, taste better and cook crispier than most of the brand-name frozen fries that come at a much higher cost. Kroger's bags of various trail mix flavors use the same quality ingredients at half the price of other brands. Items like these and other staples, like Kroger's milk and eggs, are certainly almost always worth buying generic.

But there are some Kroger items to avoid, too. Items where getting the name brand is worth the small extra cost, if there is an extra cost at all. These food fails exist in all of Kroger's various forms, including Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Dillons, and Baker's stores. As someone who has regularly shopped at a Kroger-owned grocery store for over a decade, I've had the pleasure — and sometimes misfortune — of taste-testing each of the products listed below over time. Through trial and tribulation, I have narrowed down a list of which Kroger products are taking up valuable room in your shopping cart. Whether it's the taste of the product, the quality of the ingredients, or just an above-average price tag, these are the 10 top Kroger products to avoid during your next trip to the grocery store.