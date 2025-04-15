What Everyone Gets Wrong About Making Corn Dogs And Corn Dog Nuggets At Home

The origins of the corn dog have been shrouded in mystery; some stories claim it was invented in Buffalo, New York, in the 1920s, while others say it popped up in other parts of the country in the 1940s. Regardless, this classic state fair treat is made by dipping a hot dog on a stick into a cornmeal-based batter, then deep frying it. But when making the perfect corn dogs or bite-sized corn dog nuggets, there is one thing everyone gets wrong: not drying the hot dog beforehand.

If you've ever purchased a pack of hot dogs — and thankfully, Chowhound rounded up the best and worst hot dogs at the store — then you know they often sit in a small amount of moisture. Condensation can also bead up when they go from the refrigerator to the counter. Without properly removing this moisture, the batter can't stick as well, resulting in an imperfect corn dog coating. Not only does a dry hot dog help the batter stick, but water and oil don't mix; frying anything that's too moist can result in potentially dangerous splattering.