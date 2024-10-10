Review: Impossible Corn Dogs Are (Almost) Like The Real Thing
Since its launch in 2016, Impossible Foods has been an unstoppable force in the plant-based foods market. Unlike other meat alternatives, many Impossible products are made with soy heme, a genetically engineered ingredient that gives them their signature meaty taste and appearance. Earlier this year, Impossible Foods expanded its portfolio of imitation beef, chicken, and pork products by venturing into the hot dog game. Now, the company is riding off of this success to launch its first-ever corn dog.
As someone whose freezer is always stocked with plant-based meat, I knew I had to give the Impossible corn dogs a try. Corn dogs bring back memories of summers spent at the country fair and those easy dinners my family would throw in the oven after a long day. Since I no longer eat meat, I can safely say I haven't had a decent corn dog in many years. Could Impossible Foods, the maker of beef so realistic I always double check my order, make a corn dog that lives up to my high expectations? Luckily, I didn't have to wait too long to find out 一 I was able to try the new Impossible corn dog ahead of launch. So, stick with me, and I'll dish out all the details about the Impossible corn dogs, including their price, where you can find them, and how they taste.
What you can expect from the Impossible corn dog
If you're at the store looking for Impossible Foods' distinctive green packaging, know that the brand recently updated its aesthetic to appeal more to traditional meat eaters. Consistent with this rebranding, the Impossible corn dogs come in a bright red box that features the company logo along with an image of what's inside. Upon opening, you'll find that each box comes with four corn dogs. Even frozen, they're golden in color, and size-wise, they're somewhat smaller. They're also not perfectly symmetrical or identical, which lends them a certain homemade quality that I can appreciate. And of course, no corn dog is complete without a stick, which these do in fact have.
As with all Impossible products, these corn dogs are entirely plant-based. However, they are not gluten-free. The outer layer of the Impossible corn dogs are made from a mixture that includes wheat flour, corn flour, cornmeal, and sugar. Hidden inside is a hot dog, made with wheat gluten, sunflower oil, soy protein, and soy leghemoglobin, also known as heme. While heme is what gives the hot dog its meat-like flavor, it's also seasoned with garlic powder, celery powder, and natural applewood smoke for extra flavor.
These are priced higher than most corn dogs
The suggested retail price for a box of Impossible corn dogs is $6.99, though prices may vary depending on the store. This places them at a higher price point compared to its competitors. For example, a box of four MorningStar Farms corn dogs, another plant-based option, currently sells for $5.49 on Amazon. On the flip side of things, most meat-based corn dogs sell for even less. For instance, as of writing, Amazon charges $4.99 for a box of six State Fair Classic corn dogs.
Ultimately, when choosing a corn dog, it all comes down to priorities. Someone looking for a vegetarian option isn't likely to consider a beef or turkey-based corn dog. It's up to the buyer to decide if the Impossible corn dog's taste, texture, and ingredient make-up warrant paying slightly higher prices. If you're already familiar with the brand's products, the corn dogs are priced consistently with the rest of its lineup. Take the Impossible hot dogs, which typically cost $7.99 for a pack of six links, or the Impossible ground beef, which can range from $6.99 to $9.99 per 12 ounces, depending on the retailer. Considering this, $6.99 for Impossible corn dogs feels pretty standard.
Where to find Impossible corn dogs
If the Impossible corn dogs pique your interest, you won't have to wait too long to try them. As of writing, some retailers are already stocking their shelves with the corn dogs, meaning that you can test them out for yourself today. Over the next few weeks, more locations will have them in store. Of course, as with any product, availability will vary depending on location.
You can expect to find the corn dogs at regional and national grocery chains across the U.S. So, keep an eye on the freezer aisles of the stores where you typically buy Impossible meats. To stay updated on the new product's availability, you can also visit the Impossible Foods website to check which stores near you carry them. With their rollout underway, there's a good chance you'll soon be able to try the Impossible corn dogs and see how they compare to other options 一 plant-based or not 一 that are sold in stores.
How the corn dogs fit in with Impossible's lineup
It's no big surprise that Impossible has followed up its hot dog launch with corn dogs. In fact, the new product's center features the very same hot dog that's already available on store shelves. Now, Impossible hot dog fans have two ways to enjoy them 一 either as a link or in corn dog form. With a lineup that also includes plant-based burger meat and sausages, these new releases round out a collection of carnival and backyard barbecue staples that are often off-limits for plant-based or meat-averse eaters.
These corn dogs aren't the only Impossible product that come breaded. Impossible chicken nuggets, tenders, and patties are also coated in a layer of wheat flour-based breading, giving them their crispy outer texture. While the corn dog is sweeter than Impossible's other products, I appreciate the company's commitment to rolling out new plant-based versions of popular comfort foods. It's a more than welcome addition to the brand's expanding product line.
The nutrition facts
There's no way around it 一 corn dogs are not the healthiest food out there. They can, however, still be a part of a balanced diet. According to the packaging, Impossible corn dogs contain 40% less total fat and saturated fat than a leading beef-based corn dog. While this isn't true for all animal-based corn dogs, the Impossible version still carries less saturated fat than many options on store shelves. The Impossible corn dog is also a great source of protein, offering 9 grams per serving of one corn dog. In comparison, popular animal-based corn dogs typically contain between 4 and 7 grams of protein per serving (leaving us wondering what's really in those hot dogs).
One thing to note is that the Impossible corn dog contains 470 milligrams of sodium, which makes up 20% of the daily recommended intake. According to the Food and Drug Administration's guidelines, this is considered high. Regularly eating too much sodium can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure, which can lead to serious health consequences down the line. Another thing to watch is the sugar content. One corn dog packs 6 grams of added sugar, all from the corn batter. While this value isn't high per the FDA's guidelines, it's still a significant amount 一 and not something that most people would expect to find in a savory food. However, both the sodium and sugar contents are comparable to that of popular animal-based corn dog brands. While it's important to always read the label and make informed choices about what you eat, keep in mind that everyone's nutritional needs are different.
How I taste-tested the corn dogs
I was given a box of Impossible corn dogs in exchange for my honest review. I followed the instructions on the packaging, which suggests cooking the corn dog product in the air fryer. I put the corn dogs in my air fryer on its bake setting around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping them once at the halfway point. After 23 minutes, I let them rest until the sticks were cool enough to handle. To note, Impossible also offers cooking instructions for preparing these in the oven and microwave as well.
I tasted the corn dogs both plain and with my favorite toppings, ketchup and mustard. To confirm that my first impression was accurate, I tried the corn dogs on two separate occasions. Personally, I found that one corn dog was more than enough at a time, as they're more filling than they look. My only advice is to make sure to eat these while they're still hot.
My verdict on the Impossible corn dog
After popping the corn dogs into the air fryer, my kitchen was soon filled with the irresistible aroma of sweet corn bread, taking me back to those long summer days spent at the fair. I'm not sure how Impossible managed it, but these corn dogs nail that nostalgic taste. The corn breading is crispy yet softer beneath the outermost layer, while the hot dog inside is tender and juicy. The sweetness of the breading complements the savory flavor of the hot dog, making it taste like both dinner and dessert in every bite.
What really surprised me was the boldness of the hot dog's flavor. Unlike other plant-based corn dogs I've had 一 which have relied on the fried breading to make up for a bland hot dog 一 this one packs a punch. Umami flavor, paired with a subtle smoky depth, delivers a rich meaty taste that most plant-based versions miss. While it is a bit salty, the creamy sweetness of the corn breading balances it out. And just like any self-respecting corn dog, this one is incredibly greasy.
The texture isn't identical to meat, though this is less obvious than if I were to eat a link on its own. If I didn't know any better, I would certainly question whether it really was plant-based. While they won't find their way into my cart on a weekly basis, I'll definitely grab them for special occasions. Overall, these dogs are a delicious treat, something new to bring to barbecues and potlucks when I'm not in the mood for a burger.