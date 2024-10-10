Review: Impossible Corn Dogs Are (Almost) Like The Real Thing

Since its launch in 2016, Impossible Foods has been an unstoppable force in the plant-based foods market. Unlike other meat alternatives, many Impossible products are made with soy heme, a genetically engineered ingredient that gives them their signature meaty taste and appearance. Earlier this year, Impossible Foods expanded its portfolio of imitation beef, chicken, and pork products by venturing into the hot dog game. Now, the company is riding off of this success to launch its first-ever corn dog.

As someone whose freezer is always stocked with plant-based meat, I knew I had to give the Impossible corn dogs a try. Corn dogs bring back memories of summers spent at the country fair and those easy dinners my family would throw in the oven after a long day. Since I no longer eat meat, I can safely say I haven't had a decent corn dog in many years. Could Impossible Foods, the maker of beef so realistic I always double check my order, make a corn dog that lives up to my high expectations? Luckily, I didn't have to wait too long to find out 一 I was able to try the new Impossible corn dog ahead of launch. So, stick with me, and I'll dish out all the details about the Impossible corn dogs, including their price, where you can find them, and how they taste.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.