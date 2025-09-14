19 Products To Avoid Buying At Target, According To Reviews

First of all, the Market Pantry Take & Bake Pepperoni Traditional Crust Pizza doesn't even look like a real product. It looks like a pizza prop from an art installation. If a frozen pizza is going to come packaged in what truly looks like an old cardboard box, it better be one of two things: delivered to you by a restaurant, or very, very good.

Unfortunately, this pizza is neither of those things. In recent reviews, customers complain that the crust has a stale and powdery taste. Many complain about a lack of flavor overall and that something is "off" with the cheese. Several people note that there are no expiration dates on these pizzas either, so there's a chance you're getting old food. Sometimes this is noticeable right away (mold growing on the pizza), and sometimes it's not (surprise food poisoning after eating it).

And, in what is probably the ultimate litmus test, a few reviewers commented that even their pizza-loving children wouldn't eat it. Seriously, how bad does a pizza have to be for a kid to spit it out? Yikes. Also, let it be known that this is just a regular frozen pizza, and, therefore, "take and bake" is a little misleading. Technically true? Sure. But, come on, guys.