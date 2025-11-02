13 Walmart Great Value Products You Should Always Buy

Food prices continue to rise, and the push to find cheaper food is very real for much of the country. It would be nice if that food also tasted good and were a decent substitute for whatever brands someone usually buys. Walmart has several company brands ranging from personal-care stalwart Equate to produce/deli/bakery label Marketside. Great Value, however, is likely the company's most visible store brand. It's also one of the top store brands in the country, with 72.7% of consumers purchasing a Great Value product in 2024, according to MetricsCart. And as frequent Walmart shoppers will tell you, Great Value products are often just as good as their name-brand counterparts, if not better.

Store brands are known for being name brands with different packaging; however, retailers like Walmart are still able to make modifications to recipes for store-brand items. For example, Walmart recently announced a push to eliminate synthetic dyes and several preservatives, sweeteners, and other additives in its products by 2027, which likely won't carry over into the products they're based on.

Obviously, "just as good" and "better" are highly subjective, and what others like to buy might not be your cup of tea. But if you've never ventured into Walmart or have somehow only bought name brands while there, these Great Value products, plus a whole lot more, are worth trying. We've got limited space here, though, so let's look at 13 Walmart Great Value products you should keep on your radar.