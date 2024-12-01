Add Beer To Hush Puppy Batter For The Crispiest Texture

Hush puppies may take the prize for the most adorable sounding food, but these iconic southern classics have had staying power because of more than just their good name — they're exceptionally delicious. And while you may have a favorite recipe for these fritters, there's a single ingredient that can make them even more satisfyingly crisp.

Perhaps you've used a splash of vodka to create super juicy fried chicken, but in this case, you'll want to reach for another boozy ingredient — beer. Beer batter is known for its use in classics like Baja fish tacos, but in your hush puppies, incorporating about a two-to-one ratio of beer to cornmeal can be a total game-changer, guaranteeing the most tender, tasty morsels that have a light, crispy crunch factor.

If you prefer, you can choose to just appreciate the magic that this addition makes without asking questions. However, for the scientifically inclined, there are sound reasons that this ingredient can be transformative to your fried bites.