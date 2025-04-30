What Exactly Is Cream Of Tartar?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cream of tartar is one of those culinary ingredients that feels like a riddle wrapped in an enigma — it doesn't come in the form of a cream, it was not invented by the Tartars, and it's not related to Scottish tartan, either. Luckily, we're here to break down what exactly cream of tartar is and why you can't go another day without having it in your pantry.

It's no secret that cooking is a science. After all, it's impossible to achieve the perfect cake without leavening agents, to make gravy without emulsification, or even to cook bacon without caramelization. All of these processes, methods, and ingredients usually come down to simple chemical compounds and their anything-but-simple interactions. But it's not every day that we encounter an ingredient that, though pretty straightforward, is so misnamed and so misunderstood that most of us would rather just pass it by than try to figure it out. World, meet cream of tartar.

As a baker, cook, and food writer over At the Immigrant's Table with over 12 years of professional experience, I've learned when cream of tartar is absolutely indispensable and when you can make do with other ingredients or a different technique. So read on to learn all there is to know about cream of tartar and its uses in the kitchen.