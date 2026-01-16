9 Nonalcoholic Drinks From Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's is a great place to go if you're looking for fun and interesting beverage options year-round, but particularly right now if you're participating in Dry January. Whether you're just cutting alcohol out for the month or part of the ever-growing sober-curious movement, you'll find plenty of mocktail options and wine alternatives in the vibrant aisles of the friendly neighborhood market.

The biggest mocktail mistake of them all is adding too many flavors, but you won't run that risk with any of these beverages — they all come pre-mixed and ready to drink as-is. Many of them are also new additions to Trader Joe's, which is always exciting for fans of the store. As we all know, however, not every new product is a home run, and we were set on finding out which ones came out on top ... and which ones flopped. Here are nine nonalcoholic drinks from Trader Joe's, ranked worst to best.