15 Trader Joe's Juices, Ranked Worst To Best

Everyone knows prebiotic sodas are on the rise. But, despite my intrigue, I've been somewhat reluctant to try them. After all, I rarely drink traditional soda to begin with, so the desire to find a healthier alternative isn't there. Juice, on the other hand, is something I can always get on board with, leaving me excited to try Trader Joe's Sparkling Strawberry Juice Beverage.

I knew it wouldn't compare to prebiotic sodas in terms of health benefits. No points could be docked for its lack of nutrition (aside from a bit of potassium) since that's not what it's trying to do in the first place. I was hoping, however, that it'd provide a similar flavor and fizz. Turns out: It's an experience I'd be okay missing out on next time.

It was hard to enjoy the strawberry flavor when all I could focus on was the stream of overwhelming fizz and foam that came with every sip. I gave the drink hours to flatten out just so I could get a taste of the strawberry flavoring, and when I finally did, boy, was it underwhelming. It was light yet somehow almost tasted like medicine. Perhaps Trader Joe's other sparkling juice flavors, such as guava and pineapple, taste better.