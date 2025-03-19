This Mistake Is Ruining Your Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

On top of giving you advice on making sure your mocktails aren't too confused, Jessie-Sierra Ross also offers some counsel on how to take your mocktails the extra mile with the select few ingredients you've chosen. Here, she focuses on making the flavors of your drink stand out, which is also why you should avoid the mistake of over-diluting your mocktails. Ross advises, "Just like in traditional cocktail making, there are some simple tricks to help elevate flavors!"

As with more traditional cocktails, the freshness and quality of your ingredients are of the utmost importance and are key to keeping your ingredient list manageable. Ross notes, "Fresh citrus is key. The acidity helps to brighten up a drink's flavors and can help round out the finish." She also lauds the added complexity of fresh herbs, saying that "basil, thyme, and rosemary are all aromatic and flavorful add-ins, and their oils can really help add dimension to even the most basic drink." Also, just like how a pinch of salt can mellow your bitter coffee and can even elevate fresh lemonade, Ross mentions that it can dial back the harshness of some more stringent ingredients, such as espresso. With these pointers in mind, you can put yourself in a good position to make the most out of but a few mocktail ingredients.