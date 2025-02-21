The Sober-Curious Movement Is On The Rise

As people swap nights out on the town for nights in on the couch, drinking culture is on the decline. According to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, just 9% of the beer sold in the U.S. in 2023 came from kegs delivered to dining and drinking establishments. The rest was packaged or canned, likely to be enjoyed at home. But honestly, many people aren't really drinking beer anymore period. Americans consumed less beer in 2023 than they have in a generation, and spirit and wine sales also declined (via Think Global Health).

Gallup polls show that Americans are gradually taking on a more negative view of alcohol. With younger generations leading the change, these shifts aren't expected to slow. This all might seem like a pivot in personal habits, but it's also a signifier of greater changes to come. What we're seeing isn't just a phase; we're entering the slow rise of the sober-curious movement.

Sober curiosity is all about examining one's relationship with alcohol. The term, coined by author Ruby Warrington, describes people open to challenging social norms and de-centering alcohol from their lives. This can describe someone who participates in Dry January, engages in activities that do not focus on alcohol consumption, or generally reaches for non-alcoholic alternatives. This movement gained steam after the pandemic. Some turned to alcohol to deal with the stress of lockdown. Even though this period is behind us, we still saw lasting effects. Now, a switch has been flipped. People are still staying home more than they used to, but the drinking part of this equation is falling away.