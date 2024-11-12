What Makes Muscadine Wine Different From Moscato?

The wine world is full of similar-sounding names for wines — shiraz/syrah, grenache/garnacha, pinot gris/pinot grigio. Most often, this is a sign of the same grape going by different names in different parts of the world. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if most people assumed muscadine, a wine made in the southeastern United States, was somehow related to (if not the same as) moscato, the Italian wines made from muscat grapes. Although their names sound similar and each wine is often made in the same style — sweet and bubbly — moscato and muscadine differ in a number of ways, including their species, their origins, and even their popularity.

Moscato is probably the better known of the two types. Sales of moscato have been exploding in the United States since the early 2010s. Some attribute it to the demand among millennials for sweeter, lighter wines with low alcohol levels, while others refer to moscato's popularity among hip hop artists like Drake and Lil' Kim. Muscadine enjoyed that kind of popularity from the late 19th century to the early 20th century when it was the best-selling wine in the Southeast. Sales of the wine eventually surpassed the supply of its grapes. However, prohibition eventually put a cork in the industry and muscadine producers never regained the same sales or recognition, especially outside the region.