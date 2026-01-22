9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Steak Sandwiches, According To Reviews

It could be argued that the steak sandwich is the king of all sandwiches. It's meatier than most, packs a ton of flavor, and hits the spot when you need something seriously substantial that will fill you up. That's why it's a staple at many chain restaurants, including steakhouses and casual sandwich shops. But not all steak sandwiches are created equal. Some chain restaurants go above and beyond with their versions of this beefy sandwich, adding unique touches that make it ultra-craveable.

Here at Chowhound, we've done tons of research into how to make the ultimate steak sandwich, from choosing the best cut of steak for sandwiches to picking the perfect bread and leveling up the toppings. But that got us thinking: where do you go to get your fix when you don't feel like firing up the grill and doing all that assembly at home? Chain restaurants are an obvious choice because they're convenient and usually pretty consistent across the board. So, we turned to trusted reviews to find out which spots do this handheld meal justice.

Our research uncovered a wide variety of chains that consistently get stellar reviews for their versions of steak sandwiches. Some offer gourmet creations with ingredients like sliced filet and béarnaise sauce, others serve up gooey cheesesteaks served in soft rolls, and yet others pile succulent sliced prime rib into classic French dips. The one thing they have in common is that the majority of diners agree that these are the absolute best steak sandwiches you can get from chain restaurants.