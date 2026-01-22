9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Steak Sandwiches, According To Reviews
It could be argued that the steak sandwich is the king of all sandwiches. It's meatier than most, packs a ton of flavor, and hits the spot when you need something seriously substantial that will fill you up. That's why it's a staple at many chain restaurants, including steakhouses and casual sandwich shops. But not all steak sandwiches are created equal. Some chain restaurants go above and beyond with their versions of this beefy sandwich, adding unique touches that make it ultra-craveable.
Here at Chowhound, we've done tons of research into how to make the ultimate steak sandwich, from choosing the best cut of steak for sandwiches to picking the perfect bread and leveling up the toppings. But that got us thinking: where do you go to get your fix when you don't feel like firing up the grill and doing all that assembly at home? Chain restaurants are an obvious choice because they're convenient and usually pretty consistent across the board. So, we turned to trusted reviews to find out which spots do this handheld meal justice.
Our research uncovered a wide variety of chains that consistently get stellar reviews for their versions of steak sandwiches. Some offer gourmet creations with ingredients like sliced filet and béarnaise sauce, others serve up gooey cheesesteaks served in soft rolls, and yet others pile succulent sliced prime rib into classic French dips. The one thing they have in common is that the majority of diners agree that these are the absolute best steak sandwiches you can get from chain restaurants.
1. USDA Prime French Dip Au Jus at Hillstone and Houston's
It's hard to have a conversation about steak sandwiches in America without mentioning the French dip. Contrary to what the name might have you believe, the sandwich was actually created in Los Angeles in the beginning of the 20th century. The combination of sliced roast beef in a crusty French roll, dipped in flavorful beef drippings, really took off, and today you can find versions of the sandwich all over the country. According to many diners, the Hillstone Restaurant Group serves up one of the hands-down best French dip sandwiches in the U.S.
The Hillstone Restaurant Group owns several restaurant chains, including the namesake Hillstone, Houston's, and South Beverly Grill. Although the menus are slightly different at each, several offer a French dip that diners say is to die for. It features prime rib sliced paper-thin and layered into a roll that's crusty on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside, and served with savory au jus on the side.
This particular take on the French dip has a loyal following of die-hard fans, from casual diners to celebrity chefs like David Chang. Many say the sandwich is sheer perfection with its perfectly pink prime rib, fresh roll that's made in-house, and rich au jus. One Reddit user said, "It's the best French dip I've ever had ... It's so insanely tender. 10/10." It's delicious as is, but some note that add-ons like caramelized onions, Jack cheese, and horseradish will take it to the next level.
2. Prime Rib Steak at Potbelly Sandwich Works
If you're among the many who love Potbelly Sandwich Works, then you're probably already aware that the chain has a solid line-up of sub sandwiches loaded with deli meats, veggies, and cheeses. You may even know a few of the Potbelly secret menu hacks to create unique sandwiches that aren't on the menu board. The chain also likes to keep things interesting with new additions from time to time, like the Prime Rib Steak sandwich that came out in 2025. Since it launched, foodies have been jumping all over it, and many say it's downright delicious.
Like the name suggests, this meaty sandwich features prime rib that's sliced thin and piled into your choice of white, multigrain, or flatbread along with Swiss cheese, house-made caramelized onions, and roasted garlic aioli. The sandwich is then toasted at 500 degrees to crisp up the bread and make everything warm and melty. And as with all the sandwiches at Potbelly, you can add your preferred toppings, like lettuce, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and hot peppers.
Many diners comment on how supremely tasty the Prime Rib Steak sandwich is. As one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "There is a plethora — a plethora of flavor. This is definitely steakhouse-esque. It has that nice steak flavor to it." Others comment on how the savory garlic aioli and sweet caramelized onions really bring everything together. Plus, you get a nice crunch from the bread and an ample portion of prime rib. All-up a solid sandwich when you're craving something meaty and flavorful.
3. French Dip at J. Alexander's
With roughly 35 locations in 15 states, J. Alexander's isn't exactly a huge chain, but it certainly gets its fair share of hype. The menu features contemporary American dishes like burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, including a prime rib that some say is the best they've ever had. But if you're not in the mood for a full prime rib dinner, the French dip sandwich offers the same beefy goodness in a handheld meal that diners say is absolutely top-notch.
J. Alexander's French dip starts with aged mid-Western beef that's roasted slowly until it's rosy inside. Then it's thinly sliced and layered into a baguette with a swipe of horseradish. It's served with au jus for dipping and your choice of side. Many say the crispy, golden shoestring fries are an absolute must, but you can also opt for a loaded baked potato, creamy mac and cheese, or healthier options like broccoli or couscous.
To say that diners love this sandwich would be an understatement. In fact, some say they've never had a better version anywhere else. A reviewer on Instagram said, "The French dip sandwich was tangy and so tender it was insane." Diners also love the rich flavors of the au jus. Of course, it's best enjoyed in-house, but some say it also holds up well for delivery. As one fan on Facebook said, "Even DoorDashed and it was still the best in my opinion!"
4. Big Kahuna Cheesesteak at Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's has a success story that many restaurateurs can only dream of, as it started out as a small local sandwich shop and grew into a huge global franchise. Its success rides on its tasty hot and cold subs, which range from simple veggie sandwiches to toasty creations packed with meats and cheeses. The Big Kahuna Cheesesteak is one of the more substantial subs the chain offers, and it's a fan favorite, with many diners saying it's the best thing on the menu.
There's a lot going on with the Big Kahuna (aka Number 56). It starts with sliced onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and jalapeños that are grilled until tender. Then, the steak is added to the grill and tossed with the veggies, and everything gets covered with ample slices of white American cheese. When the cheese is partially melted, the whole lot is slid into a toasted bread roll. You can request white, wheat, or rosemary Parmesan bread and toppings like cherry pepper relish and chipotle mayo.
Countless diners give the Big Kahuna a solid 10 out of 10 for its great flavors and generous size. A reviewer on Instagram said, "My sub had some weight to it and was also bursting with the amount of filing. The savory slices of steak, heaps of peppers/onions, and mound of melty white American cheese dominated the sandwich with the mushrooms being much less prevalent." Plus, the cheese adds creamy, gooey richness. Diners say the jalapeños also add a nice zesty kick.
5. Steak Sandwich at Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris got its start back in 1956 when single mother Ruth Fertel took a chance on a small steakhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana. Today, there are over 150 restaurants in 21 countries. Many people go for the USDA Prime steaks served with classic steakhouse sides, but savvy diners say the steak sandwich is just as sublime and less expensive than a full-on steak dinner. And if you visit during happy hour, it's an especially good deal.
Given that Ruth's Chris is a high-end steakhouse chain, it makes sense that the steak sandwich goes above and beyond what you'd find at a casual sandwich shop. It features sliced filet steak between two slices of garlic bread with béarnaise sauce, tomatoes, and onions. It also comes with french fries or house-made chips if you're ordering it for take-out or delivery. If you want to go extra decadent, you can also request cheese on it.
One of the reasons so many diners love Ruth's Chris' steak sandwich is the quality of the steak. A former employee said on TikTok, "They trim and cut their steaks in-house, and all the steak pieces that are too small to be a full 10-ounce filet, they don't go to waste." Plus, Ruth's Chris offers what many say is one of the best chain restaurant happy hour deals with special prices on several dishes, including the steak sandwich. Visit between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and you may be able to snag the sandwich for as low as $14 (depending on location.)
6. Sirloin Steak Sandwich at Habit Burger & Grill
California-born Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up char-grilled burgers since 1969. The core menu features classic cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches, along with fresh salads and sides like fries, onion rings, and the chain's famous tempura green beans. In addition, Habit often rolls out new dishes, some of which earn a spot on the main menu. The Sirloin Steak sandwich made its debut in 2025, and based on what diners are saying, it definitely deserves to be a permanent fixture.
There are a few things that set this steak sandwich apart from its competitors. For one, it features a full sirloin steak (no shaved or sliced strips here) that's marinated in garlic and herbs, then char-grilled until medium well. That gets sandwiched in a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomatoes, and it's topped with aged white cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and barbecue sauce.
Diners have overwhelmingly positive reviews to say about Habit's Sirloin Steak sandwich, with many saying the steak is cooked perfectly and the flavors are spot-on. A reviewer on TikTok commented, "That thing is juicy ... Not chewy at all. Nice and tender." People also say the toppings taste fresh, and that it pairs well with the chain's house-made ranch sauces, like the spicy ranch and creamy avocado ranch. The only complaint some people have is they wish it was bigger, as they say the flavors will definitely have you wanting more.
7. Classic Cheesesteak at Capriotti's
Not your ordinary sandwich chain, Capriotti's is renowned for going the extra mile, like roasting whole turkeys in-house and using fresh rolls to create its hot and cold subs. The most famous sandwich on the menu is the Thanksgiving-inspired turkey Bobbie, which earned a spot on our list of East Coast sandwiches worth a road trip. However, if you're craving something a bit more meaty and cheesy, many say the Classic Cheesesteak is an absolute must-try.
Capriotti's packs a ton of flavor into its cheesesteak with succulent grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, and melty white American cheese stuffed into a squishy bread roll. You also have the option to add hot or sweet peppers, as well as additional toppings like lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Even better, the chain recently revamped the recipes for all the cheesesteaks, so each one includes 25% more meat. In addition, the sandwich comes in sizes to suit all appetites, from a mini version to a large sub.
According to the majority of diners, it's hard to fault this comforting sandwich. A reviewer on Facebook summed it up succinctly, saying, "The bun is perfect. The cheese and the steak are wonderful. Just the right amount of onion and mushroom. A few jalapeños. The medium is too big for one person. Perfection!" Others state that you can really taste the quality. And with that 25% additional meat piled in, it's a pretty hard deal to beat.
8. French Dip at McAlister's Deli
Considering there are over 500 McAlister's Delis across the United States, there's a good chance there's one close to you. It used to be more of a dine-in style chain, but during the pandemic, it really amped up delivery, and that undoubtedly introduced more people to the chain. Today, it has tons of fans who love the wide variety of sandwiches on the menu, and one that many reviewers say is particularly outstanding is the beefy French dip.
There's nothing overly complicated about McAlister's take on this classic sandwich — just tasty, top-notch ingredients and tons of them. You get thinly sliced Black Angus beef covered in melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with a side of au jus. The sandwich comes as either a six-inch or 12-inch sub, and like all of the chain's subs, it comes with a free pickle and your choice of side, like soup, salad, potato salad, or bag of potato chips.
The main thing most people mention about McAlister's French dip is how much meat you get, and that the meat is seasoned well and cooked to perfection. The chain also doesn't skimp on the cheese. In addition, bread is crusty enough to handle plenty of dipping, which is great because people also say the au jus is out of this world. One reviewer said on YouTube, "Tastes like they're actually trying as opposed to just being a bunch of beef broth. It's got a lot of good flavors in it."
9. Old School Cheesesteak at Charleys Cheesesteaks
Charleys Cheesesteaks started as a single restaurant serving cheesesteaks, fries, and fresh lemonade at the Ohio State University, and now it's a thriving chain with over 700 locations across the world. As you might guess from the name, the focus is mainly on cheesesteaks, including classic and contemporary creations. For purists, there's nothing better on the menu than the Old School Cheesesteak.
Ask folks in Philadelphia how to make an authentic Philly cheesesteak, and most will tell you that you don't need fancy ingredients — just a decent roll, steak, cheese, and maybe some sautéed onions. Well, that's exactly what you get with Charleys Old School Cheesesteak. The sandwich features ample portions of USDA Choice steak tossed with sautéed onions and smothered in Cheese Whiz on a long toasted roll.
The simplicity of this classic sandwich is what so many diners love about it. You get a great balance of flavors and a nice contrast of textures from the tender meat, melted cheese, and crisped up bread. As one reviewer on YouTube said, "This is delicious. Salty, gooey, hearty, cheesy, satisfying, Really good." Diners also appreciate that there's a ton of meat and cheese packed into the roll. And if you want a more substantial meal, many say the Ultimate Fries with cheese and bacon with are a delicious add-on.
10. Cheesesteak at Penn Station East Coast Subs
Inspired by a trip that founder Jeff Osterfeld took to Philadelphia in the early 1980s, Penn Station East Coast Subs opened with just four subs on the menu, one of which was a grilled cheesesteak. The OG cheesesteak is still on the menu today, along with numerous other grilled subs, cold subs, and a create-your-own Dagwood sandwich option. The fact that the cheesesteak helped grow the brand into a nationwide chain with over 320 locations is a testament to how many people love it.
Although Penn Station's cheesesteak may have been inspired by the sandwiches Osterfeld tried on that influential trip, it has some unique twists that set it apart from some of its more traditional Philly cousins. Sure, you get tender strips of USDA Choice steak topped with melted provolone in a roll that's crispy on the inside and soft inside. But then you also have sautéed onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, spicy brown mustard, mayo, and pizza sauce. It's hearty and comforting, but packs a punch at the same time.
"I would say this is one of the best cheesesteak subs I've ever had," said one reviewer on YouTube. "Since I can't think of anything that is missing, I can't think of anything that would make it better — I've got to give it a perfect 10." For many folks, the sandwich just hits all the right spots with the fresh-tasting bread, meaty steak, and plenty of provolone. Plus, the extras like the onions and banana peppers add sweet and zingy flavors that really make the sandwich pop.
Methodology
To determine which chain restaurants serve the absolute best steak sandwiches in the U.S., we scoured the internet for reviews from actual diners. We only looked at reviews from within the past year and leaned more towards taste tests where diners actually showed themselves trying the sandwiches, rather than random Yelp or Google reviews. We also took note of suggestions made on forums like Reddit, where people don't often hold back when it comes to their opinions. Based on what diners are saying, these are the steak sandwiches that earn top marks for taste, quality of ingredients, portion size, and value for money.