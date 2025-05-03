25 East Coast Sandwiches Worth The Roadtrip

Sandwiches have a storied history marked by multitudes of fillings, breads, and sides. However, the sandwich we know today started all the way back in the 18th century with John Montagu. If you're unfamiliar with the name, it's understandable, but perhaps his title will ring a bell: the Earl of Sandwich. There's no way to be totally sure of exactly who created the very first sandwich (the idea has likely been around since the advent of bread), but Montagu is often attributed with the honor.

Since then, sandwiches have become synonymous with versatility and convenience. Not to mention the fact that they're incredibly portable, unlike a stew or rack of ribs, for example. Luckily for us, there are so many delicious sandwich options to choose from, and we've picked out 25 of them that you simply can't miss on the East Coast. Pack your bags, ready your car, and head out on a culinary adventure.