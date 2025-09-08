8 Potbelly Secret Menu Hacks Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Potbelly Sandwich Shop has all of the sandwiches, salads, and soups that you might want, but sometimes, a special option is in order. The underground menu may not be posted on the big board, but there are still tasty combinations of flavors to enjoy, as long as you're in on the secret names.

I went to my local Potbelly's to try these hacks, assessing everything from the ordering experience to the taste of each secret menu item. You may need to walk your server through the ingredients lists, depending on how familiar they are with the secret menu. I promise, though, it's worth the extra time for one of these tasty — and sometimes quite unusual — combinations.

My sandwich-making pro was in-the-know with the underground menu and loved whipping up something a bit off the regular path for me. With lunch in hand, I sped home to let my family in on the secrets (and to make sure that my ice cream sandwich didn't melt). These were the favorites that we all devoured.