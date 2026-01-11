'Best Prime Rib I Have Had' — The Restaurant Chain Diners Love For Its Succulent Cut
Few things on a restaurant menu are more decadent than a delicious, juicy prime rib. It's one of those cuts of meat you might save for date night or a special occasion. But that's the thing: If a restaurant screws it up, you'll feel like you've just wasted your hard-earned money. Fortunately, some restaurants know how to nail a succulent prime rib.
Even chains like Texas Roadhouse (which accepts special requests) have figured out how to keep diners coming back for more of this tasty cut. And right toward the top of that list is J. Alexander's. It's not the largest casual dining chain, so you might not have even heard of it. But based on reviews, you'll want to consider ordering the restaurant's prime rib if you're ever near one of its 39 locations across 16 states.
The slow-roasted prime rib, a cut of certified Angus beef, comes with au jus and smashed potatoes and costs around $43 depending on location. According to one Yelp review, it's the "best prime rib I have had." Another Yelper says, "The prime rib was so good. It's worth the price." At one of J. Alexander's Nashville locations, the commendation continues. "We've been to all the high-end steakhouses in Nashville. J. Alexander's prime rib was far and above the best one around!" writes one Tripadvisor user. Other reviews compliment the portion size and the prime rib's perfect doneness.
Don't sleep on the prime rib sandwich, either
Even better, J. Alexander's offers two ways to order its prime rib. In addition to the regular entree with smashed potatoes, diners can order a prime rib sandwich with french fries and au jus for dipping. In a Reddit thread about the best prime rib sandwich in Kansas City, one commenter is adamant that "J. Alexander's is the only choice here," shouting out the prime rib's quality and adding, "Everything they do there is held up to the most obscene standards."
Depending on the location you visit, you may not see the prime rib sandwich on the menu. But if you have the option, its not a bad value at $28 with au jus sauce and french fries – especially compared to the price tag of the full slow-roasted prime rib plate. And it doesn't hurt that the sliced beef is served on a fresh baguette.
In terms of food quality — especially all things prime rib-related — the reviews would seem to speak for themselves. Though J. Alexander's has limited locations, mostly in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee, it seems to be worth a visit. Some locations even offer sushi on their menus, so check the online menu to strategize your order. And one last tip – don't leave without getting the carrot cake for dessert. You can thank us later.