'Best Prime Rib I Have Had' — The Restaurant Chain Diners Love For Its Succulent Cut

Few things on a restaurant menu are more decadent than a delicious, juicy prime rib. It's one of those cuts of meat you might save for date night or a special occasion. But that's the thing: If a restaurant screws it up, you'll feel like you've just wasted your hard-earned money. Fortunately, some restaurants know how to nail a succulent prime rib.

Even chains like Texas Roadhouse (which accepts special requests) have figured out how to keep diners coming back for more of this tasty cut. And right toward the top of that list is J. Alexander's. It's not the largest casual dining chain, so you might not have even heard of it. But based on reviews, you'll want to consider ordering the restaurant's prime rib if you're ever near one of its 39 locations across 16 states.

The slow-roasted prime rib, a cut of certified Angus beef, comes with au jus and smashed potatoes and costs around $43 depending on location. According to one Yelp review, it's the "best prime rib I have had." Another Yelper says, "The prime rib was so good. It's worth the price." At one of J. Alexander's Nashville locations, the commendation continues. "We've been to all the high-end steakhouses in Nashville. J. Alexander's prime rib was far and above the best one around!" writes one Tripadvisor user. Other reviews compliment the portion size and the prime rib's perfect doneness.