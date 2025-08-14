The One-Ingredient Canned Upgrade That Brings A Kick To Quesadillas

Quesadillas are an easy lunch or dinner option that only take minutes to prepare. In its simplest form, this dish is just cheese melted inside of a baked or toasted flour tortilla — one of the best two-ingredient meals you can make. And for ease, you can even bake them on a sheet pan. With that said, there are plenty of ways to spice things up, and when you need a hint of heat, try adding some green chiles.

The best part of store-bought green chiles is they come pre-diced and ready to use right from the can, so there's no additional prep work on your part aside from peeling back the lid. There is very little to the ingredients list — just chopped green chile peppers, plus a little salt, citric acid, and calcium chloride, likely to act as preservatives. Plus, they're an easy thing to add because they'll hardly alter the nutritional value of the dish.