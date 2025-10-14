This Retro Hack For Making Lump-Free Gravy Changes Everything
When you're making a big protein meal, whether it's prime rib, turkey, or chicken, one of the necessary sides is usually mashed potatoes. There are some tips you need to know when cooking mashed potatoes. And, of course, what would mashed potatoes be without some unctuous, thick, and creamy gravy to pour over the top? You could try some hacks to make store-bought gravy taste like homemade, but we all know homemade gravy created out of the fresh protein fat and drippings is the best way to go. There are a number of mistakes you might be making with your homemade gravy, and this old school tip should be added to the list to avoid them.
To make super smooth and silky gravy, completely free of lumps, you should be using Gold Medal Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour. Julia Child espoused her love of Wondra, mainly for use in her crêpes. But the reason her crêpe batter came out smooth and lump-free is the same reason why Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour is also amazing in gravy. Wondra dissolves and incorporates easily into your pre-gravy mix, removing the need for intensely vigorous whisking or making a flour and water slurry to add to the gravy. It's a super simple hack that will save time and ensure you get the gravy perfect every time.
How Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour works and how to use it
Wondra was created by Gold Medal in the 1960s, and there's a bit of kitchen science behind its incredible dissolving abilities. Wondra goes through a process called pregelatinization where it is precooked then dried, before being finely milled. It works sort of how instant oatmeal works, making it easier to hydrate quickly and blend easily with wet ingredients. Not only will it keep your gravies and sauces free of lumps, but it's great for super flaky pie crusts and pastries, moist and fluffy cakes, and as a dredge to get your fried fish and chicken perfectly golden brown. However, because it's low in protein, it isn't ideal for heartier breads and doughs.
There are a couple simple options for using Wondra in your gravy. If you prefer to start with a roux, just mix it in with the melted butter, then add your other ingredients. Wondra's properties are particularly impressive when starting a roux with chopped onions, garlic, celery, or other aromatics because you don't have to worry about it clumping around the chopped pieces. If you prefer to start your gravy as a broth with drippings, butter, or whatever else you might add, you can just heat the broth and stir in some Wondra. Although you don't want to dump in too much, if you go spoonful by spoonful, Wondra is remarkably accommodating, making it pretty easy to get things right. So, take a step back in time and trust what works — keep some Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour in the pantry.