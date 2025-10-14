This Retro Hack For Making Lump-Free Gravy Changes Everything

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're making a big protein meal, whether it's prime rib, turkey, or chicken, one of the necessary sides is usually mashed potatoes. There are some tips you need to know when cooking mashed potatoes. And, of course, what would mashed potatoes be without some unctuous, thick, and creamy gravy to pour over the top? You could try some hacks to make store-bought gravy taste like homemade, but we all know homemade gravy created out of the fresh protein fat and drippings is the best way to go. There are a number of mistakes you might be making with your homemade gravy, and this old school tip should be added to the list to avoid them.

To make super smooth and silky gravy, completely free of lumps, you should be using Gold Medal Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour. Julia Child espoused her love of Wondra, mainly for use in her crêpes. But the reason her crêpe batter came out smooth and lump-free is the same reason why Wondra Quick-Mixing Flour is also amazing in gravy. Wondra dissolves and incorporates easily into your pre-gravy mix, removing the need for intensely vigorous whisking or making a flour and water slurry to add to the gravy. It's a super simple hack that will save time and ensure you get the gravy perfect every time.