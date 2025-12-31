Why This Cheese Is My Go-To For The Hands-Down Best Ham Sandwich

Especially around the holidays when you're faced with top-notch leftovers, nothing beats a stacked ham and cheese sandwich. However, whether you're cutting ham straight from the bone or using cold cuts from the supermarket, the cheese you use makes all the difference. While you can certainly make ham and cheese sandwiches unforgettable with one extra ingredient like coleslaw, pairing savory, salted pork with a creamy and nutty cheese takes this classic combination to the next level. More specifically, to make an elite ham and cheese sandwich, use Gruyère cheese.

This semi-firm Swiss cheese has a distinct taste that sets it apart from other classic varieties like cheddar or Colby. However, Gruyère's flavor profile can differ depending on age. Younger Gruyère has a more mild, buttery flavor than its aged counterparts which are sharper and more earthy. To make the ultimate ham sandwich, feel free to use a bit of both, or for better melting, stick with younger varieties only. Another benefit of using Gruyère is that it has supreme melting capabilities.

Sure enough, Gruyère is made with an ideal balance of water and fat. Therefore, this cheese takes on an extra-creamy, ultra-smooth consistency when melted. More importantly, Gruyère's somewhat sharp taste and creamy appeal easily complements ham's extra-salty flavor. Fortunately for you, there are many different ways to prepare a classic ham sandwich with Gruyère cheese.