Why This Cheese Is My Go-To For The Hands-Down Best Ham Sandwich
Especially around the holidays when you're faced with top-notch leftovers, nothing beats a stacked ham and cheese sandwich. However, whether you're cutting ham straight from the bone or using cold cuts from the supermarket, the cheese you use makes all the difference. While you can certainly make ham and cheese sandwiches unforgettable with one extra ingredient like coleslaw, pairing savory, salted pork with a creamy and nutty cheese takes this classic combination to the next level. More specifically, to make an elite ham and cheese sandwich, use Gruyère cheese.
This semi-firm Swiss cheese has a distinct taste that sets it apart from other classic varieties like cheddar or Colby. However, Gruyère's flavor profile can differ depending on age. Younger Gruyère has a more mild, buttery flavor than its aged counterparts which are sharper and more earthy. To make the ultimate ham sandwich, feel free to use a bit of both, or for better melting, stick with younger varieties only. Another benefit of using Gruyère is that it has supreme melting capabilities.
Sure enough, Gruyère is made with an ideal balance of water and fat. Therefore, this cheese takes on an extra-creamy, ultra-smooth consistency when melted. More importantly, Gruyère's somewhat sharp taste and creamy appeal easily complements ham's extra-salty flavor. Fortunately for you, there are many different ways to prepare a classic ham sandwich with Gruyère cheese.
There's more than one delicious way to make an unforgettable ham and cheese sandwich
For a quick and satisfying sandwich straight from your fridge, serve sliced ham and Gruyère cheese on soft white bread. Add a few fresh vegetables like lettuce and tomato, plus a decent smear of tangy mustard and creamy mayonnaise. However, when you have time to spare, there are many more tasty ways to enjoy this sandwich in all its toasted glory.
For example, melted ham and Gruyère sandwiches taste delicious with an unexpected ingredient like fig or raspberry jam. A small amount provides just the right amount of sweetness to offset the rich and bold flavors of warm ham and melted cheese. Conversely, skip the jam and add chopped pickles for a tangier bite. Or, turn your next toasted ham and cheese sandwich into a classic croque monsieur.
This time-honored French delight involves dipping your ham and Gruyère sandwich in beaten egg and then cooking it over the stove or in the oven. Feel free to add a creamy béchamel sauce for extra richness. You can even go one step further and make a traditional croque madame which is a classic croque monsieur with a fried or poached egg served on top. If you find yourself fresh out of Gruyère cheese, feel free to use similar varieties like American Swiss, fontina, or Gouda. Or, go in a completely different direction and use an underrated cheese for ham sandwiches like pimento.