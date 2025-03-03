Which Cheeses Go Best On A Salami Sandwich?
Salami is salty, fatty, and good enough to eat on its own. It's a type of cured sausage, which is made from pork but can also be made with beef, lamb, or even duck. The meat is ground and seasoned, then packed in a casing and left to cure and age. The type of seasonings and cure time both depend on the type of salami being made, but it comes out as the perfect addition to your Italian sandwich. However, if you want to add cheese to that salami sub, your best bet is provolone. Though, there are a few other cheeses that would work, too.
Provolone can be mild or sharp, and both work with this cured meat. The sharper the provolone, the deeper its flavor, but that rich, smooth bite from this cheese pairs perfectly with the salty, slightly spicy zing of salami. It's the most common cheese you'll see on an Italian sub, so if you're aiming for a similar sandwich, then go for it. Other cheeses will work too, such as brie, cheddar, gouda, or Manchego.
How to find the best cheese to pair with your salami sandwich
The type of cheese to use depends on the flavors you're looking for in your sandwich. Provolone is great if you plan to add other Italian-style ingredients, such as fresh oregano and tasty Italian dressing. But if you want to build a charcuterie board on a sandwich, then toast some ciabatta and pile it with gooey melted brie, a little fig jam, and plenty of savory salami. Brie has an earthy, slightly nutty flavor that contrasts nicely with salami's salt.
For a sharper flavor that more closely mimics provolone, try swapping in an aged gouda or aged white cheddar. Aside from sharp cheeses, any mild, smooth cheese will nicely complement a salami sandwich as well, so Manchego, which is a Spanish sheep's milk cheese, would work nicely.
Make sure any toppings you include on the sandwich also work well with the cheese. You can keep it mild with just a little mayonnaise and crunchy iceberg lettuce, or build a more robust profile with add-ons like Calabrian chile peppers or sun-dried tomatoes.