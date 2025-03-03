Which Cheeses Go Best On A Salami Sandwich?

Salami is salty, fatty, and good enough to eat on its own. It's a type of cured sausage, which is made from pork but can also be made with beef, lamb, or even duck. The meat is ground and seasoned, then packed in a casing and left to cure and age. The type of seasonings and cure time both depend on the type of salami being made, but it comes out as the perfect addition to your Italian sandwich. However, if you want to add cheese to that salami sub, your best bet is provolone. Though, there are a few other cheeses that would work, too.

Provolone can be mild or sharp, and both work with this cured meat. The sharper the provolone, the deeper its flavor, but that rich, smooth bite from this cheese pairs perfectly with the salty, slightly spicy zing of salami. It's the most common cheese you'll see on an Italian sub, so if you're aiming for a similar sandwich, then go for it. Other cheeses will work too, such as brie, cheddar, gouda, or Manchego.