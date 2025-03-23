The Least Processed Deli Meats For Your Next Sandwich

While many delicious foodstuffs make their way into a sandwich, few are more classic than deli meat. A cold cut not only provides convenience, it's also the kind of salty, meaty flavor that shines alongside cheese, vegetables, and a spread. However, it does come with a downside — processed meat isn't the healthiest option. Deli meats aren't actually all that protein-rich and often come packed with nitrates and nitrites, both of which are known carcinogens.

So, if you're after sandwich material but trying to stay health conscious, you'll want to turn to the least processed deli meat options. As a general rule of thumb, purchase from the deli counter for fresher options. Meats that require in-person slicing like the ever-popular roast beef and chicken or turkey breast are often the least cured options. Generally lower in sodium, additives, and nitrates, they're also typically on the leaner side. When combined with other organic ingredients, this will yield the least processed option.