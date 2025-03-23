The Least Processed Deli Meats For Your Next Sandwich
While many delicious foodstuffs make their way into a sandwich, few are more classic than deli meat. A cold cut not only provides convenience, it's also the kind of salty, meaty flavor that shines alongside cheese, vegetables, and a spread. However, it does come with a downside — processed meat isn't the healthiest option. Deli meats aren't actually all that protein-rich and often come packed with nitrates and nitrites, both of which are known carcinogens.
So, if you're after sandwich material but trying to stay health conscious, you'll want to turn to the least processed deli meat options. As a general rule of thumb, purchase from the deli counter for fresher options. Meats that require in-person slicing like the ever-popular roast beef and chicken or turkey breast are often the least cured options. Generally lower in sodium, additives, and nitrates, they're also typically on the leaner side. When combined with other organic ingredients, this will yield the least processed option.
Lean, low-sodium proteins are typically the least processed deli meats
One of deli meat's central advantages is its convenience, making it all too easy to grab a pre-sliced package without a second thought. However, to really dive into the nuances of processed meat, you'll want to see what's on the nutrition label. Options like salami and bologna are tasty, but you'll notice they contain more sodium than other cuts; a sign they're more processed. You'll want to take note which deli meat brands to buy and avoid, as the quality of the purveyor will also aid selection.
Further narrow your search by looking for natural nitrate additives. This form of processing is what distinguishes uncured ham from its cured counterpart, typically utilizing celery salt for a more natural preservation technique. (It's worth nothing that using celery salt, which naturally contains nitrates, allows food manufacturers to claim the product is nitrate-free when it really isn't.) For the best insurance of quality and health, consider making deli meats yourself. Sure, the move undoubtedly involves an investment in tools and time, but you'll be able to fine-tune every detail to take back control of your diet.