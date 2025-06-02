10 Myths About Soy You Should Really Stop Believing

This misconception about mineral absorption arises from the fact that soy, like all edible seeds, contains compounds called phytates. Sometimes known as anti-nutrients, phytates occur in plant-based foods such as nuts, grains, legumes, and seeds. The problem with phytates is that they have been found to block the absorption of certain minerals like calcium, zinc, and iron. But for one thing, this only affects the current meal you are eating and won't have lasting effects throughout the day. For example, if you snack on nuts between meals, the phytates in the nuts could block absorption of minerals from those nuts, but they won't affect the dinner you may eat a few hours later.

Phytates can be broken down by cooking and fermenting. When you soak beans in water, you reduce phytate levels. Sprouting also reduces phytate levels in soy products. A review published this year in the journal Advances in Nutrition noted that vitamin C can make iron in plant-based food easier to absorb. In practical terms, adding a citrus vinaigrette, for example, can help with the absorption of iron from edamame, the veggie all vegans should have in their freezer.

One other thing to consider is that dieticians say Americans have little to worry about when it comes to mineral deficiencies. As long as you are eating a well-balanced diet and getting your recommended dietary allowances, you don't need to be concerned with phytates found in soy foods or any other plant-based food.