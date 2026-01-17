10 Types Of Blue Cheese, Explained

Here's a PSA from your friendly neighborhood cheesemonger: please don't call the health department to report your cheese shop is selling moldy blue cheese. While I would like to say I'm joking, that has happened to me. As a full-time cheesemonger and Certified Cheese Professional, I'm here to tell you that blue cheese is absolutely filled with molds ... and that's 100% okay and safe to eat.

The basics of blue cheese production are simple, but they might not be what many cheese consumers expect. Contrary to popular belief, cheese wheels aren't injected with molds. Instead, early on in the cheesemaking process, either the milk in the vat or the loose curds once separated from the whey are inoculated with mold (primarily strains of Penicillium, such as Penicillium roqueforti and Penicillium glaucum). After the curds are formed into wheels, they are then pierced with needles. As they age, the newly formed air channels allow oxygen to enter, which the molds feed on, triggering a live reaction that visually appears as greenish-blue veining.

Just like the colorful array of blues, greens, and everything in between, there is a vast assortment of different blue cheese styles. With my help and expertise, I'll give you a quick rundown of some of the more popular blue cheeses. Once you review my list and pick your favorites, you can graduate to other culinary adventures and learn how to use blue cheese in unexpected ways, from cookies to cocktails. Embrace the stink, my funky friends, and read on.