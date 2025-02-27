The Trader Joe's Cheese You Might Want To Avoid Buying

Trader Joe's has amassed a passionate fandom by selling private-label groceries and products ranging from inventive sweet and savory snacks to seasonal specialties to everyday staples. Because almost everything in the store is sourced and branded by the company, it maintains a pretty sterling reputation in terms of quality, affordability, and variety — a distinction that certainly extends to its bountiful cheese selection.

Still, with such a wide range of rotating cheeses to choose from, we had to narrow down which ones actually belong on your charcuterie board. That's why Chowhound took on the task of tasting and ranking 17 of the most popular Trader Joe's cheeses from worst to best. Of course, this is Trader Joe's we're talking about, here — it's rare that any of its products are a total miss. The worst cheese we identified wasn't terrible, but it had a flavor profile so strong that it could be off-putting to potential buyers.

That lowest-ranked item was Trader Joe's Blue Stilton Cheese, and even us self-proclaimed blue cheese enthusiasts at Chowhound found its flavor overwhelmingly pungent for the average consumer. Blue cheese skeptics are especially likely to find Trader Joe's Blue Stilton Cheese far too tangy and acidic, though it could be a bold charcuterie choice for fans of intense, funky flavors. Ultimately, Trader Joe's Blue Stilton Cheese proved to be the kind of blue cheese only a true diehard funk fan could love, unlike higher-ranked options, which appealed to a broader palate.