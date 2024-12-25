If Blue Cheese Is Actually Mold, Why Is It Safe To Sell?

Blue cheese is one of those foods that you either love or hate. Enthusiasts of this funky-smelling cheese can't get enough of finding creative ways to use it — whether that be as a salad dressing, in a creamy dip, or even as a compound butter melted over a juicy steak. However, those who aren't a fan of blue cheese may be weirded out by the fact that it has a strong odor, has a distinct taste, and is quite literally made with mold. Normally, when you find a food item in your fridge that clearly has some mold-induced discoloration, you throw it right in the trash. Eating moldy food can make you sick, so why is blue cheese safe to consume if it's meant to be moldy?

A brick of blue cheese has blueish-green veins marbled throughout it, and that's due to a mold called Penicillium. Other types of mold that grow on food due to spoilage produce toxic compounds called mycotoxins, which can cause us to become sick. Penicillium, on the other hand, does not produce any mycotoxins, which is why blue cheese is totally safe for us to eat. Just like some mushrooms are delicious while others can lead to a hospital visit, some types of mold (including the one on blue cheese) are harmless or even beneficial for us. Don't judge the fungus before you've gotten to know it.