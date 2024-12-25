If Blue Cheese Is Actually Mold, Why Is It Safe To Sell?
Blue cheese is one of those foods that you either love or hate. Enthusiasts of this funky-smelling cheese can't get enough of finding creative ways to use it — whether that be as a salad dressing, in a creamy dip, or even as a compound butter melted over a juicy steak. However, those who aren't a fan of blue cheese may be weirded out by the fact that it has a strong odor, has a distinct taste, and is quite literally made with mold. Normally, when you find a food item in your fridge that clearly has some mold-induced discoloration, you throw it right in the trash. Eating moldy food can make you sick, so why is blue cheese safe to consume if it's meant to be moldy?
A brick of blue cheese has blueish-green veins marbled throughout it, and that's due to a mold called Penicillium. Other types of mold that grow on food due to spoilage produce toxic compounds called mycotoxins, which can cause us to become sick. Penicillium, on the other hand, does not produce any mycotoxins, which is why blue cheese is totally safe for us to eat. Just like some mushrooms are delicious while others can lead to a hospital visit, some types of mold (including the one on blue cheese) are harmless or even beneficial for us. Don't judge the fungus before you've gotten to know it.
The science behind blue cheese mold
We get it — the thought of eating mold is a little off-putting. But rest assured, the blue cheese that you buy at the grocery store or order at a restaurant was produced in a safe, controlled environment. Understanding the science behind blue cheese and its moldy glory might even convince you that you too can love blue cheese. Cheesemakers add the Penicillium after the curds have formed. Then the curds are salted, shaped into wheels, and pierced with needles to create tiny air pockets before being left to age for two to three months. These air pockets are critical, as oxygen encourages mold growth throughout the cheese, and is also where those signature blue-green veins forge their paths.
Even though this mold makes the cheese smell a little funky, it is also responsible for the salty, earthy flavor that pairs beautifully with sweet fruits, or can be melted into a savory, umami-filled sauce to toss with a pasta. Blue cheese also has several health benefits due to being high in calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D, and potassium, among others. However, blue cheese can in fact go bad, so if the moldy streaks or the cheese itself starts turning an odd color, like pink or yellow, go ahead and toss it. If you still can't get past the fact that blue cheese is made with mold, that's okay. But if you're a fan of stinky cheese, rest assured that the mold on blue cheese is totally harmless. Now go dip that chicken wing in a vat of the stuff and enjoy.