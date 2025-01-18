What To Consider When Shopping For Sweet White Wine

Some occasions call for a sweet white wine: a dessert pairing, a spicy dish pairing, or maybe a sugar craving. But how do you know if a wine is sweet without tasting it? Before you rock up to a wine store asking for a bottle of syrup, there are a few things to be aware of.

The first thing to remember is that wine is sweet; It comes from grapes containing natural sugar. Beyond that, the sweetness spectrum ranges from dry (but still actually sweet) to so-sweet-it-tastes-like-honey. The basis for the sweetness can come from the variety of grapes used in the wine. For example, on the dry end of the spectrum, you'll find pinot grigio and chablis — considered to be very dry white wines. The sweet side of the spectrum begins with grape varieties with higher natural fructose (like high-alcohol muscat wine and gewürztraminer), and also includes purpose-made, sticky, sweet, dessert wines like eiswein and botrytis or "Noble Rot" wines like Sauternes.

Also, when talking about wine, remember that the natural sugar in grapes ferments into alcohol. Reading wine labels to find the alcohol by volume (ABV) content can help in assessing a wine's level of sweetness.