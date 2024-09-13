14 Store-Bought Tortilla Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

Life is short, which is all the more reason to eat great tortilla chips! With countless options on grocery store shelves, choosing a stellar chip can seem like a chore. Lucky you, I happily took one for the team to uncover the most a-maiz-ing store-bought tortilla chip brands.

Tortilla chips were introduced as an afterthought at SoCal restaurants in the early 1900s — send snaps to Mexican-American Rebecca Webb Carranza, who popularized frying discarded tortilla scraps, creating the holy grail of munchies in the '40s. Now, they do 5.3 billion in annual sales as America's No. 2 choice for salty snacks. (No. 1 potato chips, your days are numbered.)

To rank these store-bought tortilla chips so that the competition wouldn't be swept by taste bud scorching "fuego" hot Takis, I went for plain, salted corn (or corn-ish) tortilla chips and then put them to the test. I evaluated chips on salt level, overall structure, and the guacamole test — y'know, to see if they can stand up to a little resistance without breaking. Ranked from worst to best, these supermarket brands guarantee prime chippage for game day, ultimate nachos day, and any day in between.

